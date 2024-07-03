Parliamentary secretary’s statement on Latin American Heritage Month

CANADA, July 3 - Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, has released the following statement in celebration of Latin American Heritage Month:

“July is Latin American Heritage Month in B.C. and a chance for us to recognize and honour the many people of Latin American ancestry who call this province their home.

“Since their first arrival during the Gold Rush of 1858, Latin Americans have become an integral part of B.C.’s success. From the firefighters who have repeatedly stepped up during intense wildfire seasons, to activists and leaders in the Lower Mainland advocating for the rights of Indigenous and Black people, they have demonstrated unwavering commitment to justice for anyone experiencing discrimination in B.C.

“We must also acknowledge the resilience of people of Latin American heritage. Both in Canada and in the U.S., immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers from Central and South America have faced an unacceptable level of hate in recent years. They have been the subjects of racism and violent rhetoric that is alarming to witness.

“This is why we launched the Racist Incident Helpline earlier this year, in addition to enacting the Anti-Racism Act to dismantle systemic racism in access to government programs and services.

“Latin American Heritage Month is an opportunity for us to stand in solidarity with the community, whether that means learning about its many distinct histories and cultures through art, or catching a game at the current Copa América soccer tournament.

“Let us take this time to appreciate the unique contributions of the Latin American community, and work together to build a more inclusive, culturally rich and equitable British Columbia for all.

“Happy Latin American Heritage Month!”