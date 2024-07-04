Streets Ahead Unveils New Menswear Collection Featuring Classic American-Style Belts and Italian Craftsmanship
EINPresswire.com/ -- Streets Ahead, the renowned leather accessories brand celebrated for its innovative designs and unwavering commitment to quality, is excited to announce the launch of its menswear collection, "Streets Ahead Mens/Unisex." Having garnered significant attention among many A-list celebrities, Streets Ahead is set to captivate a broader audience with its new menswear collection. This highly anticipated line is now available for purchase at streetsaheadinc.com.
The "Streets Ahead Mens/Unisex" collection includes two distinct ranges: the Core Collection and the Novelty Collection, offering a total of 20 unique styles with plans for expansion by an additional 5-10 pieces. The new line caters to a diverse audience, with sizes ranging from men's 26” to 42” and women's XS to XL, and special sizing available upon request.
"We've long contemplated relaunching our men's line," says Ruth Sacks, Head of Design and Marketing at Streets Ahead. "Following a buying trip to Milan, where inspiration overflowed for a men's collection, I was convinced we had to pursue this. Witnessing the resurgence of 90s fashion in men's wear, I felt it was an opportune moment to reintroduce a men's/unisex line. Rooted in timeless essentials for daily wear, this collection also boasts a novelty range infused with 90s nostalgia."
All items in the collection are meticulously sourced from Italy and ethically designed and produced in California, ensuring the highest quality and ethical standards that customers expect from Streets Ahead. Drawing inspiration from classic American style, the “Streets Ahead Mens/Unisex” line features an array of black, brown, and white leather belts. Each piece is embellished with brass, gold, or silver hardware, with styles embossed with crackle leather, snake patterns, and adorned with gold and silver studs. Oversized buckles, leather-woven chain links, and statement details enhance the sophistication of each accessory, making them standout pieces in any wardrobe.
The “Streets Ahead Mens/Unisex'' collection is now available for purchase at streetsaheadinc.com, with prices ranging from $140 to $349 USD. Campaign images and high-resolution product photos are available HERE.
Sam Drucker
The "Streets Ahead Mens/Unisex" collection includes two distinct ranges: the Core Collection and the Novelty Collection, offering a total of 20 unique styles with plans for expansion by an additional 5-10 pieces. The new line caters to a diverse audience, with sizes ranging from men's 26” to 42” and women's XS to XL, and special sizing available upon request.
"We've long contemplated relaunching our men's line," says Ruth Sacks, Head of Design and Marketing at Streets Ahead. "Following a buying trip to Milan, where inspiration overflowed for a men's collection, I was convinced we had to pursue this. Witnessing the resurgence of 90s fashion in men's wear, I felt it was an opportune moment to reintroduce a men's/unisex line. Rooted in timeless essentials for daily wear, this collection also boasts a novelty range infused with 90s nostalgia."
All items in the collection are meticulously sourced from Italy and ethically designed and produced in California, ensuring the highest quality and ethical standards that customers expect from Streets Ahead. Drawing inspiration from classic American style, the “Streets Ahead Mens/Unisex” line features an array of black, brown, and white leather belts. Each piece is embellished with brass, gold, or silver hardware, with styles embossed with crackle leather, snake patterns, and adorned with gold and silver studs. Oversized buckles, leather-woven chain links, and statement details enhance the sophistication of each accessory, making them standout pieces in any wardrobe.
The “Streets Ahead Mens/Unisex'' collection is now available for purchase at streetsaheadinc.com, with prices ranging from $140 to $349 USD. Campaign images and high-resolution product photos are available HERE.
Sam Drucker
Pull PR
sam@pull-pr.com