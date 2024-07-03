Governor Cooper Signs Four Bills and Vetoes Two Bills

Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:

Governor Cooper issued the following statement on his signing of SB 355:

"The conservation tax credit I proposed in my budget and passed into law with this bill will help us reach the goal I set of permanently conserving one million new acres of natural lands by 2040. Protecting forests, wetlands, and farmlands makes us more resilient to climate hazards, reduces carbon in our atmosphere, promotes military readiness, and supports local economies."

Governor Cooper also vetoed the following bills:

Governor Cooper issued the following statement on his veto of HB 155:

"This new law would allow certain off road vehicles to operate on four lane highways at speeds of up to 55 miles per hour. These vehicles lack many of the safety features found in traditional vehicles which creates an increased risk of serious injury or death for people on our highways."

Governor Cooper issued the following statement on his veto of HB 556:

"This bill would make it harder for low-income families, the elderly and people with disabilities to find affordable rental housing by preventing local governments from protecting against rent discrimination based on lawful income. It also creates legal ambiguity regarding when eviction orders become effective and the potential for increased legal expenses for renters in disputes with landlords."

