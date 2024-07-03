Submit Release
S. 4235, Reauthorizing Support and Treatment for Officers in Crisis Act of 2024

S. 4235 would reauthorize the appropriation of $7.5 million annually over the 2025-2029 period for the Department of Justice to make grants to state and local law enforcement agencies and other organizations to provide family support and mental health services to law enforcement personnel. Under current law, the authorization for those grants expires at the end of 2024.

Based on historical spending patterns for similar programs, CBO estimates that implementing S. 4235 would cost $31 million over the 2024-2029 period and an additional $7 million after 2029, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts.

