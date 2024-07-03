Submit Release
S. 3772, Simplifying Subcontracting Act

S. 3772 would require federal contractors seeking to subcontract to write their solicitations in straightforward terms so that they can be easily understood by small businesses. The bill also would direct the offeror of a subcontracting opportunity to submit a new solicitation in plain language within 30 days if the Small Business Administration (SBA) deems the solicitation to be unclear. 

Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that any additional administrative expenses needed for the SBA to review subcontractor solicitations under the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. 

