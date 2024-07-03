H.R. 2864, Countering CCP Drones Act

H.R. 2864 would add telecommunications and video equipment and related services from DJI Technologies to the list of communication equipment and services that pose a risk to the national security of the United States. That list is compiled by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As a result, recipients of FCC funding would be prohibited from using such funds to purchase or maintain equipment or services from that company. Under current law, the FCC administers the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, which reimburses eligible providers of advanced communications services for the cost of removing, replacing, and disposing of equipment and services from companies on the published list.