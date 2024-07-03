Statement from Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies on Hurricane Beryl

(Press release)

It is with a heavy heart that I express my deepest sorrow for the devastating impact Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 hurricane, has had on the Caribbean, striking less than forty-eight hours after our region celebrated the successful conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Barbados. As a citizen of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, it is especially painful to witness the tragic loss in Union Island and the catastrophic damage to Carriacou and Petite Martinique part of the tri-island state of Grenada.

The aftermath of Hurricane Beryl is a stark reminder of the vulnerability our region faces. The destruction and loss are profound, and the road to recovery will be challenging. However, in the spirit of unity and resilience that characterizes the West Indies, we will rise to meet these challenges head-on.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl approaches, urging all to take necessary precautions.

Cricket West Indies stands in solidarity with all those affected by this calamity. We pledge our unwavering support. Now more than ever, we must unite and “Rally round the West Indies.” Together, we will rebuild and emerge stronger.

Dr. Kishore Shallow

President

Cricket West Indies