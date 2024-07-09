Paterna BioSciences Appoints New CEO to Accelerate Male Fertility Innovations, Drive Seed Funding
Alex Pastuszak, MD, PhD named Paterna CEO successor to lead transformation of male fertility care; former CEO and Co-Chairman Edward Rowland retiring.
For decades, couples facing male infertility lacked options. We're pioneering new fertility treatments, focused on the male, and offering families solutions and real hope.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paterna BioSciences, a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to solving male infertility, today announced the appointment of co-founder Alexander Pastuszak, MD, PhD as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Pastuszak's leadership will accelerate Paterna's seed funding round and advance the company's in vitro spermatogenesis (IVS) technology through clinical development and commercialization.
— Alexander Pastuszak, MD, PhD, CEO, Paterna
Male Infertility: Addressing a Critical Treatment Gap
Male infertility is a significant yet often overlooked factor in reproductive challenges. Of the approximately three million in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures performed globally each year, roughly 50% fail, with male infertility being responsible for half of those failures. Despite this, the field of male infertility treatment has seen minimal innovation in over three decades. Paterna's novel IVS technology tackles the long-standing lack of solutions in male fertility care, empowering couples on their path to parenthood. IVS stands to improve male infertility treatment, creating new treatment options for individuals and families struggling to conceive.
Accelerating Innovation: New Leadership to Drive Commercialization
"It is a privilege to lead Paterna as we advance our mission to solve the substantial challenges of male and couple infertility," said Alex Pastuszak, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of Paterna BioSciences. "We're pioneering new science to offer families real hope and new fertility treatment choices. Our focus is clear – our talented team will advance scientific breakthroughs into clinical success, transforming fertility treatment globally."
Dr. Pastuszak succeeds Edward Rowland, Paterna's founding CEO who successfully guided the company through its early development. "Ed created a strong foundation for our future," said Paterna co-founder and chief medical officer Jim Hotaling. "Alex’s extensive background in male reproductive medicine and healthcare entrepreneurship makes him the ideal leader to take Paterna into its next phase of growth and clinical development."
Novel in vitro Spermatogenesis (IVS) Technology
Paterna's in vitro spermatogenesis technology solves a major obstacle to family building, helping men and couples move from infertility to fatherhood. IVS is an innovative approach to infertility treatment that produces mature, healthy sperm cells outside of the body for use in IVF. This leading-edge science holds the potential to modernize treatment options for male and couple infertility, offering hope to individuals and couples who face challenges conceiving.
About Alexander Pastuszak, MD, PhD, Paterna BioSciences Co-Founder and CEO
Dr. Alexander Pastuszak is a physician, scientist, and entrepreneur, who has founded and led multiple healthcare companies. Dr. Pastuszak holds an MD and a PhD in biomedical sciences from the University of California, San Francisco, and completed his male reproductive medicine and surgery fellowship and urology residency at Baylor College of Medicine. A Yale University alumnus with a B.S. in Cellular and Molecular Biology, he has published over 140 peer-reviewed publications and authored two textbooks. Dr. Pastuszak's unique blend of clinical care, men's health expertise, and digital health innovation positions him to transform fertility treatments on a global scale.
About Paterna BioSciences
Paterna is at the scientific forefront of addressing male infertility through innovative approaches for in vitro spermatogenesis (IVS). Founded on the principle of improving human reproductive health, the company aims to offer groundbreaking solutions that enhance in vitro fertilization (IVF) success rates and promote healthier future generations. Paterna is committed to ethical practices and is driven by a mission to provide fertility solutions that respect and advance human health.
For more information about Paterna BioSciences, visit PaternaBio.com. To schedule a media or investor relations interview, please reach out to our media contact.
Jessica Kelley
Paterna BioSciences
jessica.kelley@paternabio.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn