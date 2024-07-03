Drug Utilization Review Board

Arthur Snow, MD Shawnee Mission, KS

Physician who is a Medical Director of a nursing facility, has experience with the State Medicaid Plan, nominated by the Kansas Medical Society and appointed by the Secretary of KDHE from a list of two or more nominees.



Moneeshindra Mittal, MD

Wichita, KS

Physician who is actively engaged in a mental health practice, has experience with the State Medicaid Plan, nominated by the Kansas Psychiatric Society and appointed by the Secretary of KDHE from a list of two or more nominees.



Jim Backes, PharmD

Kansas City, KS

Pharmacist who is actively engaged or has experience in research pharmacy, nominated jointly by the Kansas task force for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association and Kansas University, and appointed by the Secretary of KDHE from a list of two or more nominees.



Michele Reisinger, DNP, APRN,

FNP-BC

Leawood, KS

APRN or PA who is actively engaged in providing health care and treatment services for which they are licensed, has experience with the State Medicaid Plan, nominated jointly by the Kansas State Nurses' Association and Kansas Academy of Physicians Assistants, and appointed by the Secretary of KDHE from a list of two or more nominees.



McKayla Edwards, PharmD Girard, KS

Pharmacist who is actively engaged in retail pharmacy, has experience with the State Medicaid Plan, nominated by the State Board of Pharmacy and appointed by the Secretary of KDHE from a list of two or more nominees.



Cori Durall, PharmD

Salina, KS

Pharmacist who is actively performing or has experience performing Medicaid pharmacy services for a licensed adult care home, nominated by the State Board of Pharmacy, and appointed by the Secretary of KDHE, from a list of two or more nominees.



Jennifer Clair, MD

Lawrence, KS Physician who is actively engaged in general practice of allopathic medicine, has experience with the State Medicaid Plan, nominated by the Kansas Medical Society, and appointed by the Secretary of KDHE from a list of two or more nominees.

Daryl J. Callahan, D.O., M.S.S. Wichita, KS Physician who is actively engaged in general practice of osteopathic medicine, has experience with the State Medicaid Plan, nominated by the Kansas Association of Osteopathic Medicine, and appointed by the Secretary of KDHE, from list of two or more nominees.