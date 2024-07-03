The most common symptoms of Zika are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis (red eyes). The illness is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause serious birth defects including microcephaly. Zika virus can also be spread through sexual contact. Learn more in the Guidance for Those Who May Have Been Exposed to Zika Virus (PDF).