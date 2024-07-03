Post Session Report :: Wednesday, July 3, 2024

HB 613, PN 3479 (Harris) – Nonpreferred appropriation to the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania. A vote of 44-6 was recorded.

SB 67, PN 1802 (Laughlin) – This legislation will completely remove the prohibition on Sundays available for hunting and trapping. Additionally, the bill enhances trespassing penalties for hunters found on private property. A vote of 33-17 was recorded.

SB 219, PN 188 (Costa) – Amends the First- and Second-Class County Property Tax Relief Act, to further provide for its short title, definitions, deferral or exemption authority, and retroactive application. A vote of 46-4 was recorded.

SB 1207, PN 1803 (Aument) – This bill creates a pilot grant program under PCCD’s School Safety and Security Committee that covers the cost of purchasing lockage cell phone bags for schools that prohibit cell phone usage. A vote of 45-5 was recorded.

HB 1466, PN 1650 (Bizzaro) – Creates the Uniform Public Expression Act by amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) to grant civil immunity based on protected public expression. Senator Baker offered amendment A05420 which will add a provision that clarifies that the provisions in HB 1466 would only apply to a civil action that is filed after the effective date of the bill.

The amendment also adds a section that all states that pass the Uniform Public Expression Protection Act should consider how each state court applies the act to ensure uniformity.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over as amended.

HB 1664, PN 3478 (Scott) – Amends Title 40 (Insurance) to create a new chapter requiring insurance companies or vendors they contract with to provide health care providers with multiple options on receiving claim payments; and allows electronic transmission of insurance notice and documents. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1716, PN 2230 (Warren) – Amends Title 15 (Corporations and Unincorporated Associations) makes changes to derivative actions and that domestic nonfiling association may register a name with the Department of State. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2200, PN 2889 (Burns) – Amends title 63 (Professions and Occupations (State Licensed)) to provide for criminal history background checks for health care practitioners. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 82, PN 1798 (Phillips-Hill) – Amending the act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), the Dog Law. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 916, PN 1786 (Langerholc) – Creates the “Pennsylvania Sportsman” vehicle registration plate; codifies the process for which illegible military registration plates are replaced; and authorizes the transportation of agricultural products to residences via a truck bearing a farm vehicle registration plate, and further allows both the registrant or an employee to operate the vehicle. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.