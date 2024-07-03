Roles of Tubulin Concentration during Prometaphase and Ran-GTP during Anaphase of Caenorhabditis elegans Meiosis

C. elegans female meiosis is unique in a few different ways. First, no distinct MTOCs containing PCM proteins have been observed in mature oocytes or meiotic embryos ( McNally et al, 2006 ; Wolff et al, 2016 ). Second, RNAi knockdown of C. elegans Ran, RAN-1, decreases spindle microtubule levels but does not block meiotic spindle formation ( Chuang et al, 2020 ). Third, C. elegans Katanin, composed of MEI-1 and MEI-2, is concentrated on chromosomes and is essential for formation of meiotic spindle poles ( Srayko et al, 2000 ; McNally et al, 2014 ). Fourth, depletion of C. elegans γ-tubulin, TBG-1, by RNAi also leads to spindle microtubule loss but does not prevent meiotic division, although oocytes depleted of γ-tubulin and katanin by RNAi assemble extremely reduced levels of microtubules around chromosomes ( McNally et al, 2006 ). Lastly, most SAFs remain cytoplasmic before GVBD ( McNally et al, 2022 ). This suggests there might be novel mechanisms underlying the microtubule nucleation and spindle assembly without centrosomes in C. elegans oocytes. The mechanisms observed in C. elegans may be conserved in mammals and our studies may reveal factors that could be potential therapeutic targets to improve the efficacy of in vitro fertilizations.

A less-studied centrosome-independent pathway that may promote spindle assembly in the vicinity of chromosomes is the concentration of α/β-tubulin dimers in the nuclear volume at NEBD. Unpolymerized tubulin, monitored in cells treated with microtubule-depolymerizing drugs, is excluded from nuclei during interphase. During NEBD, rather than equilibrating to equal concentrations in the cytoplasm and nucleus, tubulin dimers have been reported to concentrate in the nuclear volume in Drosophila mitotic embryos (∼1.6-fold, Yao et al, 2012 ), C. elegans mitotic embryos (∼twofold, Hayashi et al, 2012 ), Drosophila S2 cells (∼1.5-fold, Schweizer et al, 2015 ) and Drosophila neuroblasts ( Métivier et al, 2021 ). The concentration of tubulin dimer independently of microtubule polymerization has been proposed to be related to binding to a spindle matrix, however, non-proteinaceous molecules like dextran (a polysaccharide) can also concentrate in the nuclear region ( Yao et al, 2012 ), raising the question whether binding to a spindle matrix is necessary or not. Depletion of Ran by RNAi affects this concentration and causes spindle defects in C. elegans mitotic embryos ( Hayashi et al, 2012 ) and Drosophila neuroblasts ( Métivier et al, 2021 ). It is unclear whether the concentration of tubulin may be a component of the Ran pathway, or the defects observed might be the indirect result of altering the kinetics of nuclear import/export long before mitosis.

(A) Diagram of Ran-GDP, Ran-GTP cycle activating spindle assembly factors near chromatin. (B) Embryonic viability of strains after depleting RAN-2 or RAN-3 by auxin-induced degradation. (C) Time lapse images of meiotic embryo expressing endogenously tagged RAN-3::AID::HALO, TIR1::mRuby, GFP::TUB (tubulin) and mCh::HIS (mCherry::histone H2b). (D) Time lapse images of meiotic embryo expressing endogenously tagged RAN-2::AID::HALO, TIR1::mRuby, GFP::TUB (tubulin) and mCh::HIS (mCherry::histone H2b). Graphs representing normalized fluorescence intensity along a 1-pixel-wide line scan (indicated by dashed line on the respective images) before GVBD, Ana I and Ana II are plotted on the bottom. Scale bars, 5 μm.

Chromosome-directed spindle assembly has been studied extensively in Xenopus egg extracts where DNA-coated beads can direct bipolar spindle assembly ( Heald et al, 1997 ). Four molecular mechanisms have been proposed to drive chromosome-directed spindle assembly: the Ran-GTP pathway, the Chromosome Passenger Complex (CPC) pathway, the kinetochore pathway, and the Augmin pathway. These mechanisms have been summarized in ( Bennabi et al, 2016 ).

Two general pathways have been proposed to replace centrosomes and nucleate microtubules for spindle formation in oocytes, acentriolar cytoplasmic MTOCs and chromosome-directed spindle assembly ( Li et al, 2006 ; Schuh & Ellenberg, 2007 ; Wu et al, 2022 ). In mouse oocytes, multiple de novo MTOCs originate from cytoplasmic microtubules before GVBD, which later increase in number and cluster into a multipolar spindle. These MTOCs lack centrioles but are enriched in PCM proteins ( Schuh & Ellenberg, 2007 ). Cytoplasmic non-centrosomal MTOC-like structures enriched with different proteins have been observed in human oocytes, driven by microtubule-associated protein TACC3 ( Wu et al, 2022 ). Non-centrosomal MTOCs have not been reported in oocytes of Drosophila or Caenorhabditis elegans.

Errors in chromosome segregation result in aneuploidy, a leading cause of embryonic lethality, and congenital defects if they occur during meiosis and cancer if they occur during mitosis ( Nasmyth, 2002 ). Faithfull chromosome segregation in most eukaryotes relies on a bipolar spindle segregating chromosomes into daughter cells. The bipolar spindle is composed of thousands of microtubules, whose organization and stability are dynamically regulated to ensure proper chromosome attachment, alignment, and segregation ( Kline-Smith & Walczak, 2004 ; Bennabi et al, 2016 ; Mullen et al, 2019 ).

Results

RAN-2Ran-GAP and RAN-3Ran-GEF Are Enriched on Anaphase Chromosomes A previous study depleting Ran in C. elegans by ran-1(RNAi) showed female meiotic spindles still formed although with a reduced density of microtubules and showed relatively normal anaphase progression (Chuang et al, 2020). As RAN-1 may not have been fully depleted by RNAi, we created conditional knockdown worm strains of Ran-GEF and Ran-GAP by adding Auxin Induced Degron (AID) (Zhang et al, 2015) and HALO tag sequences to the endogenous ran-2Ran-GAP and ran-3Ran-GEF loci. RAN-2::AID::HALO and RAN-3::AID::HALO worms laid no eggs on auxin plates (Fig 1B). Previous depletion of RAN-3 or RAN-2 by RNAi caused >90% embryonic lethality but did not affect brood size (Askjaer et al, 2002). This suggests that depletion of RAN-2 or RAN-3 through the AID system results in more complete depletion than RNAi. It has been proposed that chromosome associated RCC1(Ran-GEF) generates Ran-GTP near chromatin whereas cytoplasmic Ran-GAP generates Ran-GDP far from chromosomes. Ran-GTP proximal to chromosomes releases inactive SAFs from binding with importins (Fig 1A). Consistent with these ideas, we observed RAN-3::AID::HALO in the nucleoplasm and chromosomes before GVBD (Fig 1C). After GVBD, RAN-3 diffused from the nucleus and was not detected on chromosomes during spindle assembly in 12/12 embryos. RAN-3 only faintly associated with chromosomes at metaphase I and II. In contrast, RAN-3 strongly localized to chromosomes at anaphase I and anaphase II (Fig 1C). RAN-2::AID::HALO was strongly associated with the nuclear envelope before GVBD in 11/11 oocytes. Later, RAN-2 faintly labeled metaphase I and metaphase II spindles. At anaphase, RAN-2 localized to the spindle midzone, and its intensity increased as anaphase progressed. It is strongly associated with the inner side of separating chromosomes (Fig 1D). These results suggest that RAN-3 and RAN-2 might function primarily at anaphase.

Ran-GEF Is Required for Extrusion of the First Polar Body but not Metaphase I Spindle Formation Ran regulators are also involved in nuclear transport, defects in which usually lead to small and leaky nuclei. By treating the worms with auxin for a brief period, we sought to only evaluate the function of RAN-3 and RAN-2 on meiotic spindle formation without disrupting meiotic prophase and nuclear transport. When treated with auxin for 4 h, expression of RAN-3::AID::HALO in the nucleoplasm and chromosomes in diakinesis oocytes was significantly reduced (Fig S1A and B). At 6-h auxin treatment, the expression level was comparable to control oocytes with no HALO expression. Moreover, −1 oocytes treated with auxin for 4 or 6 h were smaller than controls, whereas 36-h auxin resulted in much smaller nuclei (Fig S2A and B). Qualitatively, GFP:: tubulin partially leaked from the cytoplasm into nuclei after 4 h of auxin but GFP::tubulin leaking into the nuclei was much more severe at 36 h of auxin (Fig S2C). These results indicated that RAN-3 depletion after 4 h of auxin results in pre-NEBD defects and defects are more severe after 36 h of auxin. Expression of RAN-2::AID::HALO in the nucleoplasm and nuclear envelope in diakinesis oocytes was reduced to control levels after 4 h of auxin (Fig S1C and D). The sizes of oocyte nuclei were normal in RAN-2::AID::HALO worms after 4 or 6 h of auxin, and their nuclei were not leaky compared with controls (Fig S2A–C). RAN-2::AID::HALO oocytes treated with auxin for 36 h were not quantified as these oocytes were severely disorganized. We therefore analyzed meiotic spindle assembly by time-lapse imaging after 4–6 h of auxin because these timepoints showed strong depletion but no detectable effect on nuclear function for RAN-2 and only moderate early effects for RAN-3. Figure S1. Ran-GEF and Ran-GAP are not required for meiotic spindle assembly. (A) Images of RAN-3::AID::HALO, TIR1::mRuby, GFP::TUB and mCh::histone −1 oocytes before Germinal Vesicle Breakdown (bGVBD) and after (aGVBD). (B) Fluorescence intensity ratios of HALO in oocytes treated with 0, 4 or 6-h Auxin. Control: strain not containing AID::HALO tag. (C) Images of RAN-2::AID::HALO, TIR1::mRuby, GFP::TUB and mCh::histone −1 oocytes before Germinal Vesicle Breakdown (bGVBD) and after (aGVBD). (D) Fluorescence intensity ratios of HALO in oocytes treated with 0, 4 or 6-h Auxin. Control: strain not expressing AID::HALO. (E) Metaphase I spindle lengths determined from time-lapse. (F) Metaphase II spindle lengths determined from time-lapse. (G) Anaphase II velocities determined from time-lapse. ns P > 0.05, *P ≤ 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test. Size Bars, 5 μm. Figure S2. RAN-3::AID::HALO oocytes treated with auxin have pre-GVBD defects. (A) Representative images of oocytes expressing TIR1::mRuby, GFP::TUB (tubulin) and mCh::histone (mCherry) or RAN-3::AID::HALO, TIR1::mRuby, GFP::TUB and mCh::histone, treated with no auxin, 4 h auxin or 36 h auxin, respectively. Scale bars, 5 μm. (B) Quantification of oocyte nuclei size. (C) Quantification of microtubule fluorescence ratio in nucleus to cytoplasm as an indication of nuclear envelope leakiness. ns P > 0.05, *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001, Mann-Whitney U test. Size Bars, 5 μm. Bipolar metaphase I spindles were observed in control worms (n = 15 no degron plus auxin; n = 10 ran-3::AID no auxin; n = 5 ran-2::AID no auxin) (Fig 2A; Video 1). Consistent with the dispersal of RAN-3 and RAN-2 at NEBD (Fig 1C and D), 4–6-h auxin treatment of RAN-2::AID::HALO (n = 33) or RAN-3::AID::HALO (n = 26) worms (Fig 2B and C) also resulted in bipolar metaphase I spindles. The mean metaphase I spindle GFP::tubulin pixel intensities were significantly decreased after RAN-3 depletion relative to both no degron controls or no auxin controls (Fig 2E and F). The length of metaphase I spindles was not significantly different than controls after depletion of RAN-2 or RAN-3 (Fig S1E) although a slight increase in metaphase II spindle length was observed after RAN-2 depletion (Fig S1F). The velocity of anaphase I (reported as the rate of increase in distance between separating chromosome masses) was significantly faster than no degron or no auxin controls after depletion of RAN-3 (Fig 2G). However, the velocity of anaphase II was not significantly different than controls (Fig S1G). Figure 2. Ran-GEF is required for extrusion of the first polar body but not for meiotic spindle formation. (A, B, C) Representative images from single focal plane, in utero time-lapse imaging from metaphase I through anaphase II of worms treated with auxin for 4–6 h. Metaphase I spindle morphology was not affected by depletion of RAN-2 or RAN-3. (A) At 810 s, 6 chromosomes are visible in an end-on view of a metaphase II control spindle. (B) At 1,060 s, eight chromosomes are visible in an end-on view of a RAN-3-depleted metaphase II spindle, indicating failure of the first polar body. (C) At 1,020 s, three chromosomes are visible in a side-on view of an early anaphase II RAN-2-depleted spindle. (D) Number of embryos with different polar body phenotypes interpreted from either single plane time-lapse imaging or z-stacks of 1–4 cell post-meiotic embryos. (E) Mean GFP::tubulin pixel intensity of the entire metaphase I spindle divided by the mean GFP::tubulin intensity adjacent to the spindle. (F) Mean GFP::tubulin pixel intensity of the entire metaphase I spindle divided by the mean mCherry::histone H2b intensity of the brightest half bivalent. (G) Anaphase I velocities measured as the increase in distance between separating chromosome masses divided by time. Bar = 5 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Video 1 Control meiosis I. Control time-lapse sequence of meiosis I, 4 h auxin treatment of a strain expressing GFP::tubulin (green), mCherry::histone (magenta), and TIR1. Download video In 5/16 time-lapse sequences of RAN-3-depleted worms, chromosomes that moved toward the cortex at anaphase I merged into the metaphase II spindle. When viewed end-on, control metaphase II spindles have six univalents arranged in a pentagonal array (Fig 2A 810 s). In a side view of this pentagonal array during metaphase or early anaphase, three chromosome pairs are in focus (Fig 2C 1,020 s). Merging of polar body-bound anaphase I chromosomes into the metaphase II spindle was inferred from more than six chromosomes in an end-on view (Fig 2B 1,060 s) or from direct observation when merging occurred in a favorable focal plane (Video 2). However, this frequency of polar body failure was not significantly different than the 1/10 failures observed in no auxin controls of the same strain (Fig 2D; P = 0.35 Fisher’s exact test). Thus, failure to extrude the first polar body might be an artifact of time-lapse imaging or the genetic background. Conversely, the actual polar body failure rate might be much higher if the chromosomes that segregated toward the cortex at anaphase I do not move inward until later in development. To address both issues, we collected z-stacks of post-meiotic pronuclear to four-cell stage embryos dissected from worms at 5–7 h after placing worms on auxin. These embryos underwent meiosis 4–6 h after auxin treatment and the worms were not mounted for time-lapse imaging when these embryos underwent meiosis. 43/55 RAN-3 depleted embryos had a single polar body, whereas 29/29 no auxin controls of the same strain had two polar bodies (Fig 2D). This difference was significant (P = 0.0001 Fisher’s exact test). Because the chondroitin layer of the eggshell is secreted during anaphase I (Olson et al, 2012), the first polar body is embedded in the eggshell and remains stationary at the anterior tip of the oval embryo, whereas the second polar body is inside the eggshell and moves to an internal location over time. Consistent with this, 18/19 no auxin control one-cell embryos had two polar bodies at the anterior tip whereas 19/20 no auxin control four-cell embryos had one polar body at the tip and one polar body internal. The single polar body of 14/15 RAN-3 depleted one-cell embryos was at the anterior tip whereas the single polar body of 15/15 RAN-3 depleted four-cell embryos was internal. The four-cell result was significantly different than a random distribution of 7/14 (P = 0.002 Fisher’s exact test) and suggests that RAN-3 depletion causes resorption of chromosomes destined for the first polar body. Polar body extrusion defects after RAN-2 depletion compared with the same strain with no auxin were less definitive (P = 0.052 Fisher’s exact test), and chromatin was extremely condensed in RAN-2 depleted post meiotic embryos, making it difficult to distinguish polar bodies from micronuclei at the cortex. Overall, these results suggest that the Ran-GTP pathway is important for limiting anaphase I velocity and polar body formation. Notably, RAN-3 is concentrated on chromosomes during anaphase and polar body extrusion (Fig 1). RAN-3 may have a more limited role in promoting the density of spindle microtubules at metaphase I when its localization on chromosomes is not discernible (Fig 1). Video 2 RAN-3-depleted anaphase I through anaphase II. Time-lapse sequence of meiosis I and II, 4 h auxin treatment of a RAN-3::AID::HALO strain expressing GFP::tubulin (green), mCherry::histone (magenta), and TIR1. One set of chromosomes from anaphase I merge into the metaphase II spindle. Download video

Free Tubulin Is Concentrated in the Nuclear Volume at GVBD At the onset of mitosis in C. elegans and Drosophila, soluble tubulin concentrates in the nuclear/spindle volume relative to the surrounding cytoplasm (Hayashi et al, 2012; Yao et al, 2012; Schweizer et al, 2015; Métivier et al, 2021). Because of microtubule polymerization is concentration dependent, this concentration might facilitate spindle formation in the vicinity of chromosomes in meiotic oocytes. In DMSO-treated control −1 oocytes, mNG::TBB-2 (β-tubulin) labeled microtubules in the cytoplasm and was excluded from the nucleus (Fig 3A and B). Upon fenestration of the nuclear envelope (GVBD: germinal vesical breakdown), indicated by leakage of non-chromosomal mCherry::histone out of the nucleus, mNG::TBB-2 fluorescence increased within the nuclear volume in 10/10 time-lapse sequences (Fig 3B) as previously described (McNally et al, 2006; Mullen & Wignall, 2017). Tubulin fluorescence then transformed into a “microtubule cage” (Mullen & Wignall, 2017) and eventually a bipolar spindle in 10 out of 10 time-lapse sequences. In oocytes treated with nocodazole to depolymerize microtubules, tubulin was diffuse in the cytoplasm before GVBD (Fig 3C), and still concentrated in the nuclear volume during and after GVBD (Fig 3C–E). Simple diffusion from the cytoplasm into the nuclear volume should result in equal fluorescence intensities of mNG::TBB-2 in the nucleus and cytoplasm but fluorescence instead increased in the nuclear volume to 1.2-fold greater than the cytoplasm (Fig 3E). After ovulation, chromosomes in nocodazole-treated zygotes were dispersed and loosely wrapped by sparse short microtubules. No spindle formation or chromosome separation was observed before pronucleus formation in 12 out of 12 time-lapse sequences. Figure 3. Unpolymerized tubulin concentrates in the nuclear volume at germinal vesicle breakdown (GVBD). (A) Diagram of chromosome and microtubule organization in the C. elegans gonad. DNA (magenta); Microtubules (Green); Plasma Membrane (Black); Nuclear Envelope (Orange); −1 oocyte: most mature prophase-arrested oocyte; +1 embryo: fertilized embryo undergoing meiotic divisions. (B, C) Representative time-lapse images of the Germinal Vesicle in −1 oocyte expressing mNG::TBB-2 (mNeonGreen::tubulin: greyscale) and mCh::histone (mCherry::histone H2b: magenta). (B, C) Tubulin concentrated in the nuclear volume at GVBD in worms treated with (B) DMSO or (C) Nocodazole. Non-chromosomal histone in the “nucleus” diffuses out at the onset of GVBD. bGVBD, GVBD, aGVBD: before, at and after GVBD. Scale bars, 5 μm. (D) Plots of fluorescence intensity difference in nucleus and cytoplasm over time after nocodazole treatment. Tubulin (blue); Histone (Magenta). Y axis: fluorescence intensity in nucleus - fluorescence intensity in cytoplasm. N: number of time lapse sequences analyzed. Mean shown in solid squares (His) or solid circles (Tub). SEM shown in colored regions. (E) Ratio of mean fluorescence intensity of nocodazole-tubulin in nucleus over cytoplasm before GVBD and after GVBD. Tubulin were excluded from nucleus before GVBD (ratio < 1) and concentrated in nucleus after GVBD (ratio > 1). N: number of nuclei analyzed. We noticed that before GVBD, fluorescence of mNG::TBB-2 was detectable in the nucleus, which contradicts with the general assumption that the nucleus is void of tubulin (Fig 3B top panel, Fig S2B, average of the ratio of tubulin fluorescence in the nucleus to the cytoplasm: 0.69). To determine whether there is tubulin in the nucleus or if this is because of pinhole crosstalk from the spinning disk confocal, we captured images on a Zeiss laser scanning confocal microscope which has a single pinhole and therefore removes out of focus light more efficiently. The ratio of tubulin fluorescence in the nucleus to the cytoplasm before GVBD was significantly reduced to 0.33 (Fig S3A and B) in images from the Zeiss LSM compared with 0.69 from the spinning disk confocal. The difference in nuclear versus cytoplasmic fluorescence was also greater on the Zeiss LSM for other probes (Fig S3C and D). This suggests that the actual concentration difference between nucleus and cytoplasm are likely greater than the ratios reported from spinning disk confocal images. Figure S3. Difference of tubulin or GCN4-pLI fluorescence between nucleus and cytoplasm measured from Zeiss LSM confocal microscope is greater than from spinning disk confocal. (A) Representative images of diakinesis oocytes expressing mNG::TBB-2 (mNeonGreen:: tubulin) and mCh::HIS (mCherry::histone H2b) from Zeiss LSM confocal microscope. Scale bars, 10 μm. (B) Comparison of fluorescence intensity ratios of nucleus/cytoplasm in images acquired with a spinning disk confocal versus a laser scanning confocal. (C) Representative images of oocytes expressing GFP::GCN4-pLI and mCh::HIS from Zeiss LSM confocal microscope. Scale bars, 10 μm. (D) Ratio of GFP::GCN4-pLI fluorescence in the nucleus/cytoplasm from images captured on a spinning disk confocal versus a laser scanning confocal. Similar results in previous studies of mitosis led to the interpretation that alpha/beta tubulin dimers concentrate in the nuclear volume of unperturbed cells during spindle assembly. However, it is possible that nocodazole does not completely block microtubule polymerization and the fluorescence accumulating in the nuclear volume of nocodazole-treated oocytes represents accumulation of short microtubules. It is also possible that this phenomenon is induced by nocodazole and does not occur in unperturbed cells.

Accumulation of Tetrameric GFP and Un-Polymerizable Tubulin in the “Nuclear Volume” at GVBD Previous investigators suggested that tubulin dimers concentrate either by binding to something in the nuclear volume (Hayashi et al, 2012; Métivier et al, 2021) or by being excluded by cytoplasmic organelles that are kept out of the spindle volume by the ER envelope that still envelopes the spindle after NEBD (Schweizer et al, 2015, Fig 4A). We analyzed the behavior of two fluorescent probes designed to address three major issues: (1) incomplete depolymerization by nocodazole; (2) concentration of alpha/beta dimers in the absence of nocodazole; (3) specific binding of tubulin to a nuclear binding site versus volume exclusion by cytoplasmic organelles. GFP::GCN4-pLI is a tetramerized GFP designed to have a native molecular weight (128 kD) similar to an alpha/beta tubulin dimer (101 kD without tag, 128 kD with mNeonGreen tag, see Fig 7A), but which should not bind to any tubulin-specific binding sites in the nuclear volume because GCN4-pLI is a well characterized synthetic four helix bundle (Mittl et al, 2000). GFP::TBA-2(T349E) is an alpha tubulin mutant that can dimerize with beta tubulin, cannot polymerize (Johnson et al, 2011), and should bind any specific tubulin binding sites in the nuclear volume. Both GFP::GCN4-pLI (Fig 4B; Video 3) and GFP::TBA-2(T349E) (Fig 4C; Video 4) concentrated in the nuclear volume at GVBD in the absence of nocodazole. These results (1) suggested that the concentration of mNG::TBB-2 in nocodazole was not because of incomplete depolymerization; (2) that tubulin dimers concentrate in the nuclear volume during unperturbed spindle assembly; and (3) that binding to a tubulin-specific binding site in the nuclear volume is not required for concentration. Figure 4. Tubulin-sized molecules concentrated in the nuclear volume at germinal vesicle breakdown (GVBD). (A) Volume exclusion model of free tubulin rushing into nucleus (black circled region) where more space is available to tubulin-sized molecules (green dots) at GVBD because of volume occupied by mitochondria and yolk granules (red dots). (B) Representative time lapse images of meiotic embryo expressing tetrameric GFP::GCN4-pLI (greyscale) and mCh::HIS (mCherry::histone H2b: magenta). The ratio of fluorescence intensity of GFP::GCN4-pLI or non-chromosome histone in nucleus to cytoplasm during GVBD over time is shown in the graph on the right. N: number of time lapse sequences analyzed. Means are shown in solid square (His) or solid circle (Tub). Bars indicate SEM. Scale Bars, 10 μm. (C) Representative time lapse images of a meiotic embryo expressing un-polymerizable GFP::TBA-2(T349E) (greyscale) and mCh::histone (magenta). The ratio of fluorescence intensity of GFP or non-chromosome histone in nucleus to cytoplasm during GVBD over time is shown in the graph on the right. Scale Bars, 10 μm. (D) Plots of fluorescence intensity ratio in the nucleus or spindle to cytoplasm before germinal vesicle breakdown (bGVBD), GVBD, or after GVBD (aGVBD), metaphase I (MI), anaphase I (AI), metaphase II (MII) and anaphase II (AII) show concentration at MI and MI, and dispersion at AI and AII. Video 3 GFP::TBA-2(T349E) concentrated in the nuclear volume at GVBD. Time lapse sequences of −1 oocyte expressing GFP::TBA-2(T349E) (green) and mCherry::histone (magenta). Download video Video 4 GFP::TBA-2(T349E) metaphase I through anaphase II. Time lapse sequences of meiotic embryo expressing GFP::TBA-2(T349E) (green) and mCherry::histone (red). GFP::TBA-2(T349E) is concentrated in the spindle volume at metaphase I, disperses at anaphase I, re-concentrates at metaphase II, then disperses again at anaphase II. Download video Because GFP::GCN4-pLI and GFP::TBA-2(T349E) could be tracked in the absence of nocodazole, we could examine their behavior during normal meiotic divisions. Chromosome segregation was normal in GFP::TBA-2(T349E) oocytes and GFP::GCN4-pLI oocytes (12/12 and 10/10 filmed respectively) suggesting that expression of GFP::TBA-2(T349E) or GFP::GCN4-pLI did not severely disturb normal spindle function. Interestingly, their concentration at GVBD lasted through Metaphase I but diffused to a 1:1 spindle: cytoplasm ratio at Anaphase I, followed by re-accumulation at metaphase II and dispersion at Anaphase II (Fig 4B–D; Video 4 and Video 5). This raises the question of what barrier between spindle and cytoplasmic volume might change between anaphase I and metaphase II. Video 5 GFP::GCN4-pLI concentrated in the nuclear volume at GVBD and metaphase I. Time lapse sequences of −1 oocytes expressing GFP::GCN4-pLI (green), HALO::ER (magenta) and mCherry::histone (red). GFP::GCN4-pLI concentrates in the nuclear volume at GVBD, then disperses at anaphase I when the ER envelope around the spindle disperses. Download video

The Concentration of Molecules during GVBD Is Size Dependent In immature starfish oocytes, fluorescent dextrans of 25 kD or larger are excluded from the nucleus (Lénárt et al, 2003), similar to our results with mNG::TBB-2, GFP::GCN4pLI, and GFP::TBA-2(T349E), presumably because they are too large to diffuse freely through NPCs, and/or because of nuclear export of tubulin (Schwarzerová et al, 2019). In contrast, 10 kD fluorescent dextrans accumulated in the nucleus of immature starfish oocytes at a concentration twice that of the cytoplasm (Lénárt et al, 2003). It was suggested that this is because the small dextrans diffuse freely through NPCs and because yolk granules occupy 50% of the cytoplasmic volume thus driving apparent concentration of small dextrans in the nucleus (Lénárt et al, 2003). We found that a 36 kD monomeric GFP concentrated in C. elegans oocyte nuclei before GVBD (Fig 7A and B) to a concentration twice that of the cytoplasm (Fig 7D), like 10 kD dextrans in starfish oocytes. To rule out the possibility that this might be mediated by a cryptic NLS on GFP, we expressed a 34 kD monomeric HALO tag in the C. elegans germline, which also concentrated to a twofold higher concentration in the nucleus relative to the cytoplasm in diakinesis oocytes before GVBD (Fig 7C–E). Figure 7. Molecule movement during GVBD is size dependent. (A) Molecular weight and net charge of molecules used in this study, expressed in the C. elegans germline. (B, C) Images of diakinesis oocytes (B) expressing GFP (greyscale) before Germinal Vesicle Breakdown, and (C) expressing GFP::TUB (green), mCh::histone (magenta) and HALO (greyscale). Scale Bars, 10 μm. (D) Fluorescence intensity ratio of GFP or HALO in the nucleus to the cytoplasm in −1 or −2 oocytes. (E) Time lapse images of meiotic embryo expressing GFP::TUB (green), mCh::histone (magenta) and HALO (greyscale). Scale Bars, 5 μm. (F) Fluorescence intensity ratio of HALO and non-chromosome histone in the nucleus to the cytoplasm before GVBD, at GVBD onset and after GVBD. These results suggested that the same mechanisms driving concentration of larger proteins during GVBD might be responsible for the concentration of smaller proteins before GVBD. However, monomeric HALO tag did not stay concentrated after GVBD and instead diffused to a 1:1 fluorescence ratio inside and outside the spindle envelope (Fig 7E and F). The monomeric HALO tag did not grossly perturb meiotic progression (Fig 5E) in 12/12 time-lapse sequences. These results suggested that there might be a size-dependence for concentration of proteins in the nuclear volume during meiotic spindle assembly.