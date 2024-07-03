Repression of SMAD3 by STAT3 and c-Ski induces conventional dendritic cell differentiation

Here, we report that one of the R-SMADs, SMAD3, is specifically repressed in cDCs, SiglecH − pre-DCs, and CD115 + CDPs. SMAD3 is the repressor of the transcription factors essential for cDC differentiation such as FLT3, ID2, and IRF4. We have discovered that transcription of the Smad3 gene is repressed by STAT3 in cooperation with c-SKI, one of the SKI/SNO proto-oncoproteins that inhibit TGF-β signalling as the transcriptional corepressor of the SMAD proteins ( Deheuninck & Luo, 2009 ; Batlle & Massague, 2019 ) for cDC differentiation. Our findings suggest that down-regulation of SMAD3 is required for cDC differentiation downstream of CD115 + CDPs.

Results

SMAD3 deficiency enhances cDC differentiation between the MDP and CD115+ CDP in vivo We next examined the roles of SMAD3 in cDC differentiation in vivo using Smad3−/− mice. Immunophenotyping was performed using flow cytometry according to the published gating procedures (Liu et al, 2020; Fig S3A). The numbers of cDC subsets: CD11c+, CD11b+CD11c+, and CD8+CD11c+ cells in BM, spleens, and superficial and mesenteric lymph nodes of Smad3−/− mice were significantly increased compared with those of littermate control Smad3+/+ mice (Fig 2A). Figure S3. No alteration in haematopoietic stem and progenitor cells by SMAD3 deficiency. (A) Gating procedures for the expression of CD11c/MHCII and CD11b/CD8 in BM, spleens (SP), superficial lymph nodes, and mesenteric lymph nodes. (B) Immunophenotyping of Smad3−/− and Smad3+/+ mice (n = 6/genotype) was performed using flow cytometry. Contour plots show Lin−CD117+Sca-1+ (KLS), CD34+ KLS, Lin−CD117+Sca-1+CD34+CD135+ (LMPP), and Lin−Sca-1−CD16/32−CD34+CD117+ (CMP) and Lin−Sca-1−CD16/32+CD34+CD117+ (GMP) cells in BM. Graphs show the cell numbers with means ± s.d. N.S. not significant, measured by a two-tailed unpaired t test. Figure 2. cDCs and cDC progenitors: CD115+ CDP (Lin−CD117int), SiglecH−Ly6C+, and SiglecH−Ly6C− pre-DCs are increased in Smad3−/− mice. Immunophenotyping of Smad3−/− (black circles) or Smad3+/+ (white circles) mice (n = 6/genotype) was performed using flow cytometry. (A) Representative contour plots show CD11c+MHCII+, CD11b+CD11c+MHCII+, and CD8+CD11c+MHCII+ cells in BM, spleens (SP), superficial lymph nodes, and mesenteric lymph nodes. Dots in the graphs show the numbers of CD11c+MHCII+, CD11b+CD11c+MHCII+, and CD8+CD11c+MHCII+ cells in BM, SP, superficial lymph nodes, and mesenteric lymph nodes of each mouse. Horizontal bars show means. (B) Representative contour plots show the expression of CD115/CD135 in Lin−Sca-1−CD117hi or Lin−Sca-1−CD117int gates. Dots in the graphs show the numbers of Lin−Sca-1−CD117hiCD115+CD135+ MDPs and Lin−Sca-1−CD117intCD115+CD135+ CDPs in the BM of each mouse. (C) Bar graphs show the expression levels of Cx3cr1 and Dngr1 mRNA in Lin−CD115+ BM cells detected using RT–qPCR with means + s.d. Black bars represent Smad3−/−, whereas white bars represent Smad3+/+ mice. Representative contour plots show CX3CR1+CD370+Lin−CD117intCD115+CD135+ BM cells. (D) Representative contour plots show the expression of SiglecH/Ly6C in the CD11c+MHCII−CD135+CD172α− pre-DC gate. Dots in the graphs show the numbers of CD11c+MHCII−CD135+CD172α−SiglecH− cells in BM. P-values were calculated by a two-tailed unpaired t test. We next traced upstream cDC progenitors. A significantly increased CD115+ CDP (Lin−CD117int) along with a decreased MDP (Lin−CD117hi) was observed in the BM of Smad3−/− mice compared with that of the littermate control (Fig 2B). DNGR-1 (encoded by the Clec9a gene and known as CLEC9A and CD370)–positive CDPs are cDC-restricted (Schraml et al, 2013; Cabeza-Cabrerizo et al, 2021). CX3CR1 is expressed on the MDP and cDC-P (Liu et al, 2009). Expressions of Cx3cr1 and Dngr1 mRNA in Lin−CD115+ BM cells and the proportion of CX3CR1+CD370+Lin−CD117intCD135+CD115+ BM cells were significantly increased in Smad3−/− mice compared with the littermate control (Fig 2C). SiglecH−Ly6C+ and SiglecH−Ly6C− pre-DCs with a cDC potential (Schlitzer et al, 2015) were significantly increased in the BM of Smad3−/− mice (Fig 2D). In support of our findings, ImmGen consortium data demonstrate down-regulation of SMAD3 mRNA in the BM CDP in addition to CD11b+ and CD8+ DCs (Fig S2A). We confirmed that the proportions of the haematopoietic progenitor cells detected as c-Kit+Lin−Sca-1+ (KLS) or CD34+ KLS cells, LMPPs, common myeloid progenitor as Lin−Sca-1−CD16/32−CD34+CD117+, and granulocyte–macrophage progenitor as Lin−Sca-1−CD16/32+CD34+CD117+ were unaltered in the BM of 8-wk-old Smad3−/− mice compared with littermate control Smad3+/+ mice bred in the specific pathogen-free environment before the onset of any signs of inflammation (Yang et al, 1999; Yoon et al, 2015) (Fig S3B). Immunophenotyping of DC progenitor subsets of Smad3-deficient mice suggests that SMAD3 deficiency facilitates cDC differentiation at the developmental stage between the MDP and CD115+ CDP in the steady state.

SMAD3-mediated TGF-β signalling down-regulates cDC-related genes To identify the target genes of SMAD3 to inhibit cDC differentiation, we screened essential cytokines, their signalling molecules, and the transcription factors for cDC differentiation: Flt3, Csf2ra, Pu.1, Gfi1, Irf2, Irf4, Irf8, Id2, Batf3, and RelB (Zhang et al, 2023), as well as TGF-β1, TGF-β2, and TGF-β3 in FLT3L-induced BMDCs and GM-CSF plus IL-4–induced BMDCs transfected with either SMAD3 DNA (black circles) or control pcDNA (white circles) (Figs 4A and B and S5). CD11b+CD11c+ cells were sorted from FLT3L-induced and GM-CSF plus IL-4–induced BMDCs before cell lysis. We found that the overexpression of SMAD3 significantly suppressed the mRNA expression of Flt3, Id2, and Irf4 in FLT3L-induced BMDCs (Fig 4A) and suppressed the mRNA expression of Flt3 and Irf4 in GM-CSF plus IL-4–induced BMDCs (Fig 4B). SMAD3 did not affect the Id2 mRNA expression in GM-CSF plus IL-4–induced BMDCs (Fig S5), which are comprised of both cDCs and monocyte-derived macrophages (Helft et al, 2015). Figure 4. SMAD3-mediated TGF-β signalling down-regulates cDC-related genes. (A) Expression levels of Flt3, Id2, and Irf4 mRNA in FLT3L-induced BMDCs transfected with SMAD3 DNA or control pcDNA 4 h before culture and analysed on days 1, 2, 4, 6, and 8. (B) Expression levels of Flt3 and Irf4 mRNA in GM-CSF plus IL-4–induced BMDCs transfected with SMAD3 DNA or control pcDNA 4 h before culture and analysed on days 3, 5, and 7. Black circles represent SMAD3 DNA, whereas white circles represent pcDNA. (C) Expression levels of Flt3, Id2, and Irf4 mRNA in (C) FLT3L-induced BMDCs or (D) GM-CSF plus IL-4–induced BMDCs generated using Smad3−/− (black circles) or Smad3+/+ (white circles) BM treated with the indicated concentrations of TGF-β1. (A, B, C, D) CD11b+CD11c+ cells were sorted from FLT3L-induced BMDCs and GM-CSF plus IL-4–induced BMDCs before cell lysis. (E) Expression levels of Flt3, Id2, and Irf4 mRNA in MDPs, CD115+ CDPs, CD115− CDPs, SiglecH−Ly6C− pre-DCs, SiglecH−Ly6C+ pre-DCs, CD8+ cDCs, CD11b+ cDCs from BM, SiglecH−Ly6C− pre-DCs, SiglecH−Ly6C+ pre-DCs, and CD8+ and CD11b+ cDCs from spleens of Smad3−/− (black bars) or Smad3+/+ (white bars) mice. Expression levels of mRNA were determined by RT–qPCR. Data are representative of three independent experiments in triplicate. Graphs show means + or ± s.d. P-values were calculated by a two-tailed unpaired t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.0005. Figure S5. Expression of cDC-related genes in BMDCs. Expressions of cDC-related genes in FLT3L-induced and GM-CSF plus IL-4–induced BMDCs transfected with SMAD3 DNA or control pcDNA were measured by quantitative RT–PCR. Data are representative of three independent experiments in triplicate. Graphs show means + s.d. We examined the requirement of SMAD3 for TGF-β1 to suppress these identified cDC-related genes: Flt3, Id2, and Irf4 (Takagi et al, 2011). TGF-β1 suppressed the mRNA expression of these cDC-related genes in a dose-dependent manner in both FLT3L-induced and GM-CSF plus IL-4–induced Smad3+/+ BMDCs, which was abolished in Smad3−/− BMDCs (Fig 4C and D). To confirm the effect of SMAD3 on the expression of the identified cDC-related genes in vivo, we compared the mRNA expression levels of Flt3, Id2, and Irf4 in cDCs and their progenitor cells in the BM and spleens of Smad3−/− mice (black bars) and the littermate control Smad3+/+ mice (white bars) (Fig 4E). Smad3−/− CD11b+ cDCs and SiglecH−Ly6C+ pre-cDCs expressed significantly higher levels of Flt3, Id2, and Irf4. Smad3−/− CD115+ CDPs expressed higher levels of Id2 and Irf4. Smad3−/− SiglecH−Ly6C− pre-DCs and CD8+ cDCs expressed higher levels of Flt3 and Id2 compared with the Smad3+/+ littermate control (Fig 4E). These data indicate that SMAD3-mediated TGF-β signalling inhibits cDC differentiation by repressing cDC-related genes such as Flt3, Id2, and Irf4.

c-SKI is required for STAT3 to interact with SMAD2 in cDCs As a consequence of repression of SMAD3 by STAT3 and c-SKI, SMAD2 is the remained R-SMAD in cDC precursors and cDCs. We sought to confirm the physiological interactions among STAT3, c-SKI, and SMAD2 in MDPs and cDC precursors sorted from BM, cDCs sorted from BM and spleens, and FLT3L-induced or GM-CSF plus IL-4–induced BMDCs using the PLA. The PLA showed the close proximity between c-SKI and STAT3 and the close proximity between c-SKI and SMAD2 in CD115+ CDPs, SiglecH− pre-DCs, CD11chi BMDCs, and CD11b+CD11c+ splenic cDCs, which was not observed in MDPs (Fig 6A). Knockdown of c-SKI by siRNA abolished the interaction between SMAD2 and STAT3 (Fig 6B), whereas knockdown of STAT3 had no effect on the interaction between c-SKI and SMAD2 in CD11chi BMDCs (Fig 6C). We found that SMAD2 was C-terminally phosphorylated, indicating the presence of TGF-β ligand–bound activated type I receptor signalling. Taken together, c-SKI is required for STAT3 to interact with C-terminally phosphorylated SMAD2 in cDCs. Figure 6. Interaction of phosphorylated STAT3 with c-SKI and SMAD2 in cDCs. (A, B, C) Proximity between (A) SMAD2 and c-SKI, pSMAD2C and c-SKI, and STAT3 and c-SKI in MDPs, CD115+ CDPs, SiglecH−Ly6C− pre-DCs, SiglecH−Ly6C+ pre-DCs, CD11b+ cDCs, FLT3L-induced BMDCs, GM-CSF plus IL-4–induced BMDCs, and splenic CD11b+ cDCs; (B) STAT3 and SMAD2, STAT3 and pSMAD2C, (C) SMAD2 and c-SKI, and pSMAD2C and c-SKI in FLT3L-induced or GM-CSF plus IL-4–induced BMDCs transfected with the indicated c-SKI siRNA, and STAT3 siRNA or control siRNA was determined by the PLA (red). The nucleus was stained with DAPI. CD11c was stained with Alexa Fluor 488 (green). Red dots in the nucleus (black) and cytoplasm (white) in 10 fields were quantified. Scale bars represent 10 μm. Data are representative of three independent experiments. Graphs show means + s.d. P-values were calculated by a two-tailed unpaired t test. ***P < 0.0005.