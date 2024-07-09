City of Sheridan, WY Revamps Asset Management with OpenGov

The new system will streamline operations, reduce the need for external consultants, and enhance the management of facility and treatment plant assets.

WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After using a difficult-to-use platform that didn't integrate well with GIS, Sheridan, WY, needed a better solution to manage its assets across multiple departments. The City found the solution by expanding its partnership with OpenGov , known for its ease of use and comprehensive asset management capabilities.Sheridan, led by its proactive management, sought a system that could be used across all departments and support capital improvement projects. The City faced challenges with managing fleet assets and lacked a true asset management system. OpenGov Cartegaph Asset Management stood out for its robust features and ability to provide a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform.With the adoption of OpenGov Cartegaph Asset Management, Sheridan can anticipate improvements in its asset management processes. The new system will streamline operations, reduce the need for external consultants, and enhance the management of facility and treatment plant assets. The platform’s advanced features will also support multi-phased evaluations and foster better decision-making across all departments.Sheridan joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.