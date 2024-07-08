Play On! Canada Returns to Kelowna

Building Canada One Game At A Time. Play On! Canada is pleased to announce the return of The Official Canadian Street Hockey Tournament this summer.

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building Canada One Game at A Time. Play On! Canada , a federally registered not-for-profit sport organization with a mandate to preserve street hockey, is pleased to announce the return of the largest mass participation sports tournament and festival in Canadian history this summer.Play On!, also commonly known as The Official Canadian Street Hockey Tournament, is set to take over the streets of Kelowna August 31 to September 1, as sports fanatics from across western Canada come together in their shared passion for playing street hockey.The festival will take place on Water Street, in the heart of the city’s Cultural District, near Prospera Place – home of the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets. Over the weekend, hundreds of participants will play, support, and spend, invigorating the community’s physical, mental, emotional and economic activity.“As a past participant, I am pleased to see the return of the Play On! street hockey tournament.” Says Kelowna’s Mayor Tom Dyas. “This event has always been a great opportunity for players, fans, families, and volunteers to experience one of Canada’s most cherished pastimes in Kelowna’s cultural district. On behalf of Council, I look forward to seeing the positive economical, social, and cultural impacts Play On! will provide in our community”.Known for their inclusivity, Play On! street hockey festivals welcome players of all ages and skill levels, from newcomers to NHL stars. While current Stanley Cup finals participants Connor McDavid and Aaron Ekblad are both former participants in this event, the event is truly about sport for all, as most participants in the Play On! tournament do not play any ice hockey.With a low registration fee of $49 for the weekend and the need for only running shoes and a hockey stick, anyone can participate in the action. The ongoing relaunch of the Play On! program aims to reignite participation and enthusiasm for the cultural tradition of street hockey across Canadian communities, with a coast-to-coast tour being planned again for 2025.“Play On! is jumpstarting physical activity, championing inclusivity, cultivating social connections, driving economic activity, and reimagining sport delivery.” Says Play On! Chairman, Scott Hill, “There is great power in this simple Canadian pastime, and we invite the entire nation to grab their sticks and join in .”Play On! Canada has received significant support from various funding partners, including all levels of Government. The BC Festivals, Fairs, and Events Recovery program provides major funding for the event. This year’s program will be operated entirely by youth ages 18-30, and funding for staff will be provided via Service Canada’s Summer Jobs program. Other partners in the event include the CBC (who first became partners in this event in 2007 and continue to provide the use of the Hockey Night in Canada trademark), Sportsnet, Choice Hotels Canada, Driving Force, and United Rentals.For more information on Play On! Canada or to register as a captain, player, referee, volunteer, or business partner, visit www.playon.ca About Play On! CanadaA not-for-profit organization, Play On! Canada stages mass participation in street hockey festivals to further its mission to build Canada one game at a time. The first Play On! event was held in Halifax in 2003, and since then, 179 Play On! events have been held in 41 communities across Canada, involving over two million participants, spectators, volunteers, and officials. The event holds the Guinness Record for the largest street hockey event, exceeding any other street hockey event ever held by more than 20x. Play On! Canada is funded by the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia, and with additional support provided by the City of Kelowna.