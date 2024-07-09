Vyrian Joins Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Technology Partner Program, Expanding Market Reach and Offerings
New Partnership Allows Vyrian to Deliver HP Products and Leverage HPE's Renowned Partner Ready Program for Customer SuccessHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vyrian Incorporated, a leading semiconductor and computer hardware supply chain solutions provider to global companies, announced that it has joined the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Technology Partner Program. Through this partnership, Vyrian will offer and deliver various HP products to customers.
“Joining the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Technology Partner Program will help us capture new markets and opportunities” opined Vyrian CEO, Tony Sivasothy. “HP already carries a strong brand value, and Vyrian is excited to market HP’s products and truly help our customers develop more intelligent, highly adaptable network system architectures.”
HPE Partner Ready Program is one of the IT industry’s oldest, trusted, and most respected partner programs. With regard to its Aruba Networking program, HP writes that over 90% of the platform’s business flows through channel partners. Vyrian is excited to take advantage of this program to leverage the skills, tools, and expertise to deliver industry-leading edge-to-cloud and as-a-service experiences to its customers.
About Vyrian Incorporated
Vyrian Inc. is a Houston, Texas-based, award-winning leader in algorithm-based supply chain management and engineering. Our teams specialize in the sales, marketing, and distribution of semiconductor, electromechanical and computer hardware components.
Vyrian offers high-quality, end-to-end supply chain management services that allow its customers to avoid disruption to their production cycles, resolve component shortages and streamline their supply chains. Vyrian’s exclusive distribution network spans Europe, Asia, and the Americas to allow quick market access to the critical electronic components its partners need today. Vyrian offers full-scale, comprehensive parts testing to ensure authenticity, conformance, and functionality of its products. As a GIDEP member organization, Vyrian actively works with its partners to reduce component nonconformance and the proliferation of high-risk components in the supply chain.
Vyrian’s QMS and facility certifications include AS9120, AS6081, and ESD 20.20 for test, sales, and distribution of electronic components.
Allie Johnson
Vyrian Incorporated
email us here