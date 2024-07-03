Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Presents on Rhinoplasty at the California Society of Plastic Surgeons Annual Meeting

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Speaks at Society of Plastic Surgeons

Distinguished rhinoplasty surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, presents at the 74th Annual Meeting of the California Society of Plastic Surgeons.

In rhinoplasty, it's not enough to have consistent results, they must be consistently exceptional.” — Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon and renowned rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, recently spoke at the 74th Annual Meeting of the California Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Dr. Rohrich, who is frequently invited to provide instruction and continuing education at plastic surgery conferences around the world, is known for his expertise in facial cosmetic surgery, especially for his skill and experience in rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty.

During the meeting, Dr. Rohrich served as Co-Chair for the hands-on rhinoplasty cadaver course entitled "World Series of Rhinoplasty", where he provided direct, interactive instruction to attending residents and colleagues in diverse rhinoplasty techniques including structural and preservation rhinoplasty. Additionally, he served as the moderator for panel discussions including revision rhinoplasty as well as hot and trending topics in plastic surgery.

Rhinoplasty surgery is widely considered among the most difficult procedures in all of plastic surgery because it requires such precise technique and careful surgical planning in order to achieve good outcomes. With a focus on finesse and consistency, Dr. Rohrich teaches that, through feedback and analysis, plastic surgeons should develop a systematic approach to the various specific deformities often encountered in rhinoplasty cases, and cultivate graduated, methodical techniques and processes for addressing them.

Dr. Rohrich, who last year has been voted as the best rhinoplasty surgeon in the United States by Newsweek, says that keeping up to date with the latest advances and surgical techniques is an integral part of that process.

"You must continually examine outcomes to refine and update your methods and be willing to perform critical self-analysis of your work," says Dr. Rohrich. "In rhinoplasty, it's not enough to have consistent results, they must be consistently exceptional."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.