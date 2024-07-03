Entrepreneurial Success from the Inside Out
The Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) has partnered with Edovo to make entrepreneurship education accessible to incarcerated individuals.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking Barriers: Entrepreneurial Success from the Inside Out
Powered by GMEN, Edovo and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation
The Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) has partnered with online learning platform Edovo to make entrepreneurship and business education curriculum accessible to incarcerated individuals in Georgia and across the United States. This initiative is part of GMEN’s Reentry from Incarceration Through Entrepreneurship or RITES Project to make online learning courses available to incarcerated individuals interested in pursuing entrepreneurship as a reentry strategy. The RITES Project, funded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, was developed to create tools, training sessions, roundtables and collaboration opportunities to assist Returning Citizens in starting and developing business enterprises.
The Edovo learning platform serves over 450,000 learners by providing educational content in more than 500 facilities across the nation. According to SCORE, formerly incarcerated individuals are 45% more likely to become entrepreneurs. The RITES entrepreneurship training courses available on the Edovo platform offer future entrepreneurs a range of valuable opportunities. These opportunities include:
● Skills Development - Learners gain essential business skills for starting and running a successful business.
● Access to Resources - The courses provide access to training and tools to develop and refine their business ideas.
● Networking Opportunities - Upon release, previously incarcerated individuals will become members of GMEN and have access to mentorships and a supportive community.
● Real-life experience - The courses include practical assignments and tasks that allow learners to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios.
● Empowerment and Independence - Individuals are encouraged to take control of their economic futures.
● Certification upon completion - Completion of the RITES courses will result in certifications that enhance the credibility of learners.
The Georgia Micro Enterprise Network will launch its first course Introduction to Entrepreneurship in July 2024, followed by Introduction to Business Planning, with both courses available in Spanish by late Summer 2024.
About The Georgia Micro Enterprise Network: GMEN is a non-profit industry association, founded in 1997 whose mission is to be a catalyst for economic development in Georgia and the Southeast. Through its network of business development training and lending organizations, GMEN serves as a resource to support and fund viable micro-businesses in an effort to create new jobs and business opportunities in Georgia. For the past 26 years, GMEN has partnered with the Small Business Administration (SBA), GoDaddy, IBM, Verizon and many other major corporations and organizations to assist underserved communities, businesses and organizations.For more information about GMEN, visit www.gmen.org.
About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation: The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal pioneer, Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life. For more information, visit www.wkkf.org.
