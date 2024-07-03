Globally Recognized Coaching and Programs: Nigel Hughes of Outstanding Global Promoting Leadership & Sustainability

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nigel Hughes, the Founder and CEO of Outstanding Global, is making waves in the realm of professional development and leadership training. Renowned for his resilience, innovation, and dedication to environmental and social causes, Nigel's journey is a beacon of inspiration for many.

Nigel has been interviewed by Xraised, a platform that provides viewers with valuable insights into the latest trends and triumphs of entrepreneurship, as well as giving a voice to founders driving innovation across the globe. Watch the full interview to learn more about it!

A Journey Marked by Resilience and Achievement

Nigel Hughes' life story is a testament to his indomitable spirit and his ability to turn adversity into a force for good. As an internationally recognized expert in leadership, creativity, and high-performing teams, Nigel has founded three organizations, each making significant contributions in their fields.

His accolades include winning the 2008 Virgin Environmental Entrepreneur Award and the 2006 RIBA East Innovation and Sustainability Award for the Green Light Trust Low Carbon Building. These awards highlight his pioneering work in environmental entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

As Co-founder and CEO of Green Light Trust, Nigel's efforts conserved 2,000 square miles of virgin rainforest in Papua New Guinea, collaborating with remote tribes to protect their land and rights. His contributions to environmental conservation continue to inspire, with the forest still standing today as a testament to his dedication.

Nigel's leadership extends to corporate environments, where he has designed and delivered leadership and team programs for major organizations such as Barclaycard, Bertelsmann, Burton's Biscuits Company, Capgemini, Deutsche Telekom, EY, and Santander. His holistic approach to leadership and team development has empowered countless individuals and organizations to overcome obstacles and achieve outstanding results.

An Intimate Account of Courage: "Cancer Patience Hope and Healing Through Nature"

Nigel's recent publication, "Cancer Patience Hope and Healing Through Nature," offers a heartfelt insight into his battle with colorectal cancer. Written as a series of weekly updates to his family and friends, this book provides an unfiltered look into his journey, capturing the raw emotions, challenges, and triumphs faced along the way.

This book is not just a recounting of his experience but a beacon of hope for others facing similar battles. By sharing his story, Nigel aims to inspire and support those on their cancer journeys. Remarkably, all profits from the book are directed back to charities that support cancer care, underscoring his commitment to giving back and supporting others.

Discover "Cancer Patience - Hope and Healing Through Nature" and find inspiration and support through Nigel's journey.

A Vision for Global Change: Outstanding Global

Founded in 2019 by Nigel Hughes, Outstanding Global is dedicated to delivering standout immersive learning and development programs. With over 30 years of experience working with some of the largest organizations worldwide, including Pepsico, Deutsche Telekom, Barclays, and Capgemini, Nigel and his team challenge the norm and achieve exceptional results through their unique approach to leadership and training.

Outstanding Global's mission is to break the mold and empower individuals and organizations to reach their highest potential through improved collaboration, increased personal effectiveness, and the establishment of engaged cultures. The organization's programs are designed to foster boldness, confidence, and authenticity, reflecting Nigel's holistic approach to leadership.

Learn more about Outstanding Global and how they can transform your organization by visiting Outstanding Global's website and connecting with Nigel Hughes on LinkedIn.

Upcoming Global Event in July

Mark your calendars for an extraordinary global event in July, hosted by Outstanding Global. This event promises to be a convergence of some of the brightest minds in leadership, sustainability, and professional coaching. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts, gain valuable insights, and explore innovative solutions to contemporary challenges.

