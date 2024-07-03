Texas Super Kings sign up MethodHub as an Associate Sponsor
MethodHub, a midsize software services company becomes Associate Sponsor of Texas Super KingsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando, Florida based MethodHub will partner the Texas Super Kings for the second edition of the Major League Cricket tournament in the United States of America. The partnership will give MethodHub visibility on the Texas Super Kings’ jersey.
Cricket in the United States is set for accelerated growth following the country’s impressive performance in the recently concluded World Cup. The cricket fever is set to continue with iconic cricketers from around the globe participating in the second season of Major League Cricket, set to begin on Friday (July 5).
“We are super-excited to be part of the Super Kings journey in the United States, our primary market. We probably would be the youngest company to be an associate sponsor for any T20 cricket league team, and certainly the youngest software services company to be one” said Aho Bilam, President and CEO of MethodHub.
“Our focus on energy and healthcare, combined with our significant presence in Texas makes our choice to sponsor Texas Super Kings a very natural and logical decision” said Ravi Shanker, COO of MethodHub.
“This also positions MethodHub amongst the list of software players associating with the League and/ or its participating teams. It helps us get into the consideration set of large enterprises who are big consumers of software services. This benchmarks us against much bigger players” said Sudeep Dewan, Head of Client Engagement.
Mr. Ankit Baldi, Texas Super Kings said “We are delighted to be partnering with MethodHub for this edition of T20 Cricket League. At the Super Kings, we place great value on building long-lasting relationships and contributing to the growth stories of each of our partners. We are confident that our association with MethodHub will produce desirable outcomes for both brands as we grow in this exciting region.”
About MethodHub
MethodHub is a global software services company with operations in the US, Canada, India and Thailand. With over 600 professionals servicing large enterprises in BFSI, HealthCare, Energy and Telecom, MethodHub focuses on Cloud and Data Services, ERP/CRM and Cyber Security. Founded in 2019, MethodHub has 3 offices in the US, 4 delivery canters In India and business offices in Toronto and Bangkok.
About Texas Super Kings
Texas Super Kings is a cricket team participating in the premier franchise-based domestic T20 cricket competition in the USA. Led by South Africa icon Faf du Plessis and featuring global cricket stars, the Texas Super Kings finished third in the inaugural edition of the competition in 2023.
