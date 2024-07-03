"Ithyanna: Last Daughter of Atlantis Book I: How the World Ended Millennia Ago" by Don Edward Cook
EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Edward Cook, a late-blooming writer with a passion for intertwining faith and science fiction, unveils his captivating novel, "Ithyanna: Last Daughter of Atlantis Book I: How the World Ended Millennia Ago."
Set in an ancient world on the brink of cataclysmic disaster, "Ithyanna" offers a fascinating exploration of prophecy, resilience, and the quest for salvation in the face of impending doom. Against the backdrop of Noah's warning about the impending flood, the story follows Ithyanna, an Atlantean telepathic prodigy, as she endeavors to save humanity from annihilation. Driven by her visionary insights and extensive research, Ithyanna embarks on a monumental endeavor to construct a space ark capable of preserving a nucleus of humanity. However, her noble efforts are met with skepticism, economic turmoil, and the looming threat of totalitarian conflict with Lemuria. As the clock ticks down to global devastation, Ithyanna must navigate treacherous waters, confronting betrayal, adversity, and divine intervention along the way. Will her valiant quest to secure humanity's future ultimately succeed, or will it succumb to the forces of destruction?
About the Author
Embracing the path of a writer later in life, his journey has been guided by faith in God and a profound passion for both freedom and science fiction. These influences culminated in his novel, Ithyanna, Last Daughter of Atlantis, Book I: How the World Ended Millennia Ago. This work draws inspiration from his earlier project, the Fanshawe College AFM capstone short film The Last Atlantean (2009), which achieved notable recognition by rising to the rank of 58,504 out of over 1,000,000 films on IMDb's MOVIEMeter (as of July 25-August 22, 2010). Currently, he is based in London, Ontario, Canada, where he continues to explore and expand upon his storytelling pursuits.
In 2009, while attending Fanshawe College’s postgraduate Advanced Filmmaking (AFM) program, he created an 11-minute short film titled The Last Atlantean. Attempts to leverage this film to enter the film/TV industry proved unsuccessful. However, his father, captivated by The Last Atlantean, urged him to expand it into something greater. Initially dismissive, he reconsidered after repeated failures to break into his chosen profession and with a previous novel.
Inspired by similarities between the myths of Atlantis’ downfall and the biblical Genesis flood story, he envisioned these ancient destruction tales as potentially part of the same event. Noting similar flood legends across various cultures and a prophecy by Jesus in Matthew 24:37, he crafted Ithyanna: Last Daughter of Atlantis Book I: How the World Ended Millennia Ago.
Using these mythological and biblical parallels, he aimed to create a narrative that serves as a commentary on our world today, drawing inspiration from Rod Serling’s approach in The Twilight Zone (1959-1964). The story explores Ithyanna's journey, her defiance of divine will, and the downfall of Atlantis, paralleling the moral decay described in Noah's time.
"Ithyanna" has garnered widespread acclaim from readers and critics alike, with Kirkus Reviews praising its gripping narrative and thought-provoking themes. The book has been featured on various review platforms, including Kirkus Reviews, Reedsy Discovery, The Prairies Book Review, and Goodreads, garnering accolades for its originality and depth.
In addition to his literary pursuits, Don Edward Cook has been featured in numerous interviews and podcasts, sharing insights into his creative process and the inspiration behind "Ithyanna." These include:
Central Location for Media Publicity: The Donnyverse – What the Media-Scribes are Saying!
http://www.donnyverse.com/what-the-media-scribes-are-saying.html
Interviews and Podcasts:
• Andy Bader, The Mitchell Advocate (Newspaper) Date: December 18, 2020, Read the Interview
• Hollis Chapman, The Hollis Chapman Show (Podcast) Date: December 31, 2021, Listen to the Podcast
• Douglas Coleman, The Douglas Coleman Show VE (Podcast) Date: February 4, 2022, Watch the Interview
• Gunner Lindbloom, OUR THING with Gunner Lindbloom (Two Interviews)
1. Interview 1: 910 AM Superstation Detroit (Radio Show/Podcast) Date: February 4, 2022, at 8:30 PM Eastern Time, Watch the Interview (Starts at 1:33:30 mark)
2. Interview 2: Atlanta's 1010 AM THE KING! Date: December 29, 2023 Listen to the Interview
• Sara Troy, The Orchard of Wisdom (Podcast) Date: March 8, 2022, Listen to the Podcast
• Joy on Paper with PatZi Gil (Podcast) Date: June 22, 2022, Listen to the Podcast
• Kathryn Raaker, Let's Just Talk (Interviews in Various Media) Date: January 17, 2023 Fairfax Radio, SoundCloud, W4CY Radio, SoundCloud.
• Parker J. Cole, The Write Stuff (Podcast) Date: January 17, 2023 Listen to the Podcast (Note: Website for direct link cannot be discovered)
• Logan Crawford, Prime Seven Media Spotlight Interview (Two Interviews) Date: February 2, 2024 Watch on YouTube and June 15, 2024 Watch on YouTube
Message from the Author
“If there is anything I want for my readers, I would like them to do the following five things:
1) Search for the things that parallel the way people were depicted in my book and compare them to what people are like today.
2) Read between the lines and see the messages therein.
3) Glean what you read both at face value and between said lines.
4) Learn the moral(s) of this story.
5) Apply whatever valuable lessons you learn from this tale.
6) DO NOT get your Biblical theology from anything I write – use the Holy Bible for that instead.
7) And finally, enjoy the book. (Obviously!)”
With plans for sequels and spin-offs in the works, Don Edward Cook invites readers to embark on an epic journey into the heart of imagination and discovery. "Ithyanna: Last Daughter of Atlantis Book I: How the World Ended Millennia Ago" is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Google Play, Kindle, and ArtsKeeper. For more information, visit the author's website at http://www.donnyverse.com/.
Book Purchase Links for “Ithyanna, Last Daughter of Atlantis Book I”
The author has provided multiple links to help you find the best price for your purchase. Feel free to compare prices and choose the option that suits you best.
• Amazon.com
Purchase here
• Amazon.ca
Purchase here
• Amazon.co.uk
Purchase here
• Apple Books
Purchase here
• Barnes & Noble
Purchase here
• FriesenPress
Purchase here
• Google Play
Purchase here
• ArtsKeeper
Purchase here
Luna Harrington
Set in an ancient world on the brink of cataclysmic disaster, "Ithyanna" offers a fascinating exploration of prophecy, resilience, and the quest for salvation in the face of impending doom. Against the backdrop of Noah's warning about the impending flood, the story follows Ithyanna, an Atlantean telepathic prodigy, as she endeavors to save humanity from annihilation. Driven by her visionary insights and extensive research, Ithyanna embarks on a monumental endeavor to construct a space ark capable of preserving a nucleus of humanity. However, her noble efforts are met with skepticism, economic turmoil, and the looming threat of totalitarian conflict with Lemuria. As the clock ticks down to global devastation, Ithyanna must navigate treacherous waters, confronting betrayal, adversity, and divine intervention along the way. Will her valiant quest to secure humanity's future ultimately succeed, or will it succumb to the forces of destruction?
About the Author
Embracing the path of a writer later in life, his journey has been guided by faith in God and a profound passion for both freedom and science fiction. These influences culminated in his novel, Ithyanna, Last Daughter of Atlantis, Book I: How the World Ended Millennia Ago. This work draws inspiration from his earlier project, the Fanshawe College AFM capstone short film The Last Atlantean (2009), which achieved notable recognition by rising to the rank of 58,504 out of over 1,000,000 films on IMDb's MOVIEMeter (as of July 25-August 22, 2010). Currently, he is based in London, Ontario, Canada, where he continues to explore and expand upon his storytelling pursuits.
In 2009, while attending Fanshawe College’s postgraduate Advanced Filmmaking (AFM) program, he created an 11-minute short film titled The Last Atlantean. Attempts to leverage this film to enter the film/TV industry proved unsuccessful. However, his father, captivated by The Last Atlantean, urged him to expand it into something greater. Initially dismissive, he reconsidered after repeated failures to break into his chosen profession and with a previous novel.
Inspired by similarities between the myths of Atlantis’ downfall and the biblical Genesis flood story, he envisioned these ancient destruction tales as potentially part of the same event. Noting similar flood legends across various cultures and a prophecy by Jesus in Matthew 24:37, he crafted Ithyanna: Last Daughter of Atlantis Book I: How the World Ended Millennia Ago.
Using these mythological and biblical parallels, he aimed to create a narrative that serves as a commentary on our world today, drawing inspiration from Rod Serling’s approach in The Twilight Zone (1959-1964). The story explores Ithyanna's journey, her defiance of divine will, and the downfall of Atlantis, paralleling the moral decay described in Noah's time.
"Ithyanna" has garnered widespread acclaim from readers and critics alike, with Kirkus Reviews praising its gripping narrative and thought-provoking themes. The book has been featured on various review platforms, including Kirkus Reviews, Reedsy Discovery, The Prairies Book Review, and Goodreads, garnering accolades for its originality and depth.
In addition to his literary pursuits, Don Edward Cook has been featured in numerous interviews and podcasts, sharing insights into his creative process and the inspiration behind "Ithyanna." These include:
Central Location for Media Publicity: The Donnyverse – What the Media-Scribes are Saying!
http://www.donnyverse.com/what-the-media-scribes-are-saying.html
Interviews and Podcasts:
• Andy Bader, The Mitchell Advocate (Newspaper) Date: December 18, 2020, Read the Interview
• Hollis Chapman, The Hollis Chapman Show (Podcast) Date: December 31, 2021, Listen to the Podcast
• Douglas Coleman, The Douglas Coleman Show VE (Podcast) Date: February 4, 2022, Watch the Interview
• Gunner Lindbloom, OUR THING with Gunner Lindbloom (Two Interviews)
1. Interview 1: 910 AM Superstation Detroit (Radio Show/Podcast) Date: February 4, 2022, at 8:30 PM Eastern Time, Watch the Interview (Starts at 1:33:30 mark)
2. Interview 2: Atlanta's 1010 AM THE KING! Date: December 29, 2023 Listen to the Interview
• Sara Troy, The Orchard of Wisdom (Podcast) Date: March 8, 2022, Listen to the Podcast
• Joy on Paper with PatZi Gil (Podcast) Date: June 22, 2022, Listen to the Podcast
• Kathryn Raaker, Let's Just Talk (Interviews in Various Media) Date: January 17, 2023 Fairfax Radio, SoundCloud, W4CY Radio, SoundCloud.
• Parker J. Cole, The Write Stuff (Podcast) Date: January 17, 2023 Listen to the Podcast (Note: Website for direct link cannot be discovered)
• Logan Crawford, Prime Seven Media Spotlight Interview (Two Interviews) Date: February 2, 2024 Watch on YouTube and June 15, 2024 Watch on YouTube
Message from the Author
“If there is anything I want for my readers, I would like them to do the following five things:
1) Search for the things that parallel the way people were depicted in my book and compare them to what people are like today.
2) Read between the lines and see the messages therein.
3) Glean what you read both at face value and between said lines.
4) Learn the moral(s) of this story.
5) Apply whatever valuable lessons you learn from this tale.
6) DO NOT get your Biblical theology from anything I write – use the Holy Bible for that instead.
7) And finally, enjoy the book. (Obviously!)”
With plans for sequels and spin-offs in the works, Don Edward Cook invites readers to embark on an epic journey into the heart of imagination and discovery. "Ithyanna: Last Daughter of Atlantis Book I: How the World Ended Millennia Ago" is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Google Play, Kindle, and ArtsKeeper. For more information, visit the author's website at http://www.donnyverse.com/.
Book Purchase Links for “Ithyanna, Last Daughter of Atlantis Book I”
The author has provided multiple links to help you find the best price for your purchase. Feel free to compare prices and choose the option that suits you best.
• Amazon.com
Purchase here
• Amazon.ca
Purchase here
• Amazon.co.uk
Purchase here
• Apple Books
Purchase here
• Barnes & Noble
Purchase here
• FriesenPress
Purchase here
• Google Play
Purchase here
• ArtsKeeper
Purchase here
Luna Harrington
Prime Seven Media
+1 414-882-5318
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Ithyanna, Last Daughter of Atlantis: Book I by Don Edward Cook on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford