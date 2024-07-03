Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev embarked on a visit to Astana, Kazakhstan

AZERBAIJAN, July 3 - At the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Astana on July 3 to attend the SCO Summit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

The President of Azerbaijan was welcomed by Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev and other officials.

This marks President Ilham Aliyev's second participation in a SCO Summit. Previously, at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, then Chair of the SCO, the head of state attended the SCO Summit held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 16, 2022.

