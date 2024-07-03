Meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was held in Astana

AZERBAIJAN, July 3 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

Speaking at the meeting, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said:

- Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

I sincerely welcome you to Astana. I am delighted to see you. I always recall my visit to Baku and Shusha. It was a significant turning point, a very important visit. One can say without any exaggeration that it was a historic visit in terms of its significance. In the course of our negotiations, we gave a significant impetus to the further development of interaction. I would describe it not even as cooperation, but as interaction in a number of strategic areas. We can say with full confidence that our cooperation, our interaction is of a strategic nature.

I am pleased to see you here as a guest at the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Azerbaijan will probably become a full member of the SCO in a little while. In any case, Kazakhstan does not object to this. On the contrary, we support it as long as there is a corresponding desire on your part.

In Kazakhstan, you are known as an undoubted leader of Azerbaijan and one of the outstanding statesmen. There is no denying that we in Kazakhstan are watching all the transformations that are taking place in your country with great interest and sincerely rejoicing at them. Of course, your personal role here is certainly beyond any doubt and difficult to overestimate.

I am grateful to you for immediately agreeing to our proposal to provide a platform for negotiations with Armenia on the territory of Kazakhstan. The first negotiations took place in Almaty. They were quite successful, at least useful.

Returning to the results of my visit to Azerbaijan, I should say that we are now working on the realization of the reached agreements. In fact, although we are meeting on the sidelines of the SCO, these are fully-fledged negotiations on all issues related to our cooperation. Therefore, I would like to give you the floor now.

President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Thank you very much, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich.

First of all, I would like to thank you for the invitation to participate in the SCO Summit. We consider it as a further evidence of Kazakhstan’s brotherly attitude towards Azerbaijan. We are honored to be part of this event. And thank you very much as well for finding the time to meet. I know how busy you are these days. Although we met relatively recently, there is a need to go over the agenda a little bit and see how we are realizing the agreements reached.

Your state visit to Azerbaijan was in fact historic in terms of form, content and emotional mood. I would like to once again express gratitude on behalf of all the people of Azerbaijan for your initiative to help with the restoration of liberated territories. The Center, which bears the name of a great son of the Kazakh people, Kurmangazy, is effectively working and, as we have noted, is a center of Kazakh-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood. This is a clear demonstration of your personal attitude and that of the brotherly people of Kazakhstan towards Azerbaijan.

We have positive momentum in all directions we have discussed and agreed upon. We are actively working on issues related to the transportation infrastructure. We are essentially working on the Trans-Caspian transportation route as one team. Of course, within the framework of today's and tomorrow's event this topic will be discussed in detail. Also, this topic will dominate the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which will be held in just a few days, and we will be glad to see you in Karabakh again.

I would also like to express my gratitude for the support of the process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The head of state emphasized that joint steps and efforts are underway to implement the agreements reached during the visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani leader noted that the meeting will continue in the coming days at the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the Organization of Turkic States was a priority on the agenda of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the development of Kazakhstan, the increase in its authority at the international level, and the political and economic reforms implemented in the country were also welcomed by friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan. The President conveyed his congratulations on this occasion.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that his country was ready to support Azerbaijan's full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan. Saying that COP29 was one of the most prestigious events in the world, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his confidence that Azerbaijan would organize it successfully.

The sides also noted that the two countries had put forward various initiatives related to this issue.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

During the conversation, the sides highlighted the achievements related to the Middle Corridor, stressed the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed on the Joint Investment Fund, and noted that relevant institutions had already been given instructions on the implementation of specific projects in this regard.

Cooperation in the humanitarian field was also touched upon. They emphasized that the Days of Kazakh Culture had been successfully held in Azerbaijan and the Days of Azerbaijani Culture would be held in Kazakhstan in September this year.