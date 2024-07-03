Submit Release
CloudCoder Unveils RoyalGPT: A Revolutionary Bengali Language Model from Bangladesh

Rafsan Jany Samir (Founder of RoyalGPT)

Shohibur Rahman Khan Rana (Cofounder of RoyalGPT)

RoyalGPT a 7B-parameter Bengali language model, outperforming ChatGPT in several benchmarks

RoyalGPT represents a significant leap in advancing Bengali language technology. It's impressive how it handles the intricacies of our language, exceeding our expectations.”
— Rifat Shahrukh, CEO of jiff.live
DHAKA, DHAKA, BANGLADESH, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudCoder Limited is thrilled to announce the launch of RoyalGPT, the first dedicated large language model (LLM) designed specifically for the Bengali language. RoyalGPT is set to revolutionise Bengali language processing, boasting 7 billion parameters that elevate its performance beyond other models, even those trained on larger datasets.

RoyalGPT's development represents a significant milestone in natural language processing (NLP) for the Bengali language. Through rigorous benchmarking, RoyalGPT has demonstrated superior performance, showcasing its ability to understand and generate text with unprecedented accuracy and nuance. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of CloudCoder's team, who have worked tirelessly over the past nine months to bring this vision to reality.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of RoyalGPT, the first dedicated large language model for the Bengali language. This is a significant milestone for CloudCoder Limited and the Bengali language community," said Rafsan Jany Samir, CEO of CloudCoder Limited and Founder of RoyalGPT. "With RoyalGPT, we aim to empower researchers, developers, and users with a powerful tool that will revolutionise the processing and understanding of the Bengali language. We believe this innovation will open up new opportunities for advancement in natural language processing for Bengali."

"Unlike ChatGPT, RoyalGPT can be hosted on-premises and integrated into any local solution, addressing a major limitation that prevents many companies from using ChatGPT in enterprise settings. RoyalGPT is the only solution developed to work in both Bengali and English and can be hosted locally instead of in the cloud. After 13 months of rigorous pre training and fine tuning, we developed RoyalGPT at the CloudCoder R&D center in Bangladesh," added Shohibur Rahman Khan Rana, Co-founder of RoyalGPT. "The name RoyalGPT comes from the Royal District of Bangladesh, Noakhali, the birthplace of our CEO."

"RoyalGPT enables banks, financial institutions, and enterprises to harness the capabilities of large language models securely. Our on-premises hosting options and seamless integration support ensure that organisations can benefit from RoyalGPT's power without compromising privacy," added Shohibur Rahman Khan Rana.
In addition to RoyalGPT, CloudCoder is excited to announce the upcoming release of the RoyalGPT Small Language Model (SLM). This model will provide a more accessible yet powerful option for a wide range of applications, further expanding the horizons of Bengali language processing for mobile devices.

About CloudCoder Limited

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dhaka, Bangladesh, CloudCoder Limited is a leading software development company specialising in telecommunications solutions, streaming, conversational commerce, AI, and ML. With a focus on large language models (LLMs) and microchip design, CloudCoder continues to push the boundaries of technology to deliver innovative solutions.

For more information about RoyalGPT and CloudCoder Limited, please visit :

https://www.cloud-coder.com/
https://royalgpt.xyz/

Rafsan jany Samir
CloudCoder Limited
