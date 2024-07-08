Wilson Plumbing & Heating Inc Celebrates One Year at New Location in Stow, Ohio
Wilson celebrates one year at its new Stow, Ohio location, enhancing service quality and customer satisfaction. Join us in celebrating this milestone!STOW, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilson, a trusted name in residential plumbing, heating, electric, and air conditioning services, proudly announces the celebration of its one-year anniversary at its new location in Stow, Ohio. The milestone marks a significant chapter in the company's rich history of over 60 years, now operating from 1501 Commerce Drive.
The move to Stow has allowed Wilson to better serve its customers across Summit County and surrounding areas, offering enhanced service capabilities and improved accessibility. Since relocating, Wilson has continued to uphold its commitment to providing top-notch, reliable, and efficient home services, supported by a team of licensed, background-checked, and highly trained technicians.
"Our new location in Stow has been a game-changer for us," said John Wilson, the third generation owner of the business. "We've been able to expand our operations, improve our response times, and continue to deliver the exceptional service our customers have come to expect. This anniversary is a testament to our dedicated team and loyal customers who have supported us throughout this journey."
The Stow facility has also enabled Wilson to implement new and improved training programs, ensuring that each technician undergoes a minimum of 100 hours of specialized training in their field. This focus on continuous improvement and education ensures that Wilson remains at the forefront of the industry, providing innovative solutions and adhering to all local codes and regulations.
In the past year, Wilson has not only maintained but enhanced its reputation, achieving an impressive 4.8-star rating from over 3,000 Google reviews and receiving recognition as a Neighborhood Favorite on Nextdoor.com. The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction is further highlighted by its A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and certification by Angi.
"We are immensely proud of the positive feedback and accolades we've received," added John. "Our goal has always been to exceed customer expectations, and our new location has empowered us to do just that. We look forward to many more years of serving our community from this wonderful new home."
To celebrate the anniversary, Wilson is offering exclusive discounts and promotions throughout the month. Customers are encouraged to visit the Stow location or contact Wilson for more details.
For more information about Wilson and its services, please visit www.wilsonplumbingandheating.com or call (330) 535-5386.
