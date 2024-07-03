USA Cares Expands Reach With $500,000 Grant from Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans' Assistance
Funding will help USA Cares expand its reach in Texas, helping veteran families avoid evictions, foreclosures, vehicle repossessions, and utility shut-offs.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Cares is proud to announce that it has been awarded a generous grant of $500,000 from the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Fund for Veterans' Assistance. This significant funding will further the organization's mission to provide critical support to military veterans and their families and help service members make a smooth transition into civilian life.
Texas remains USA Cares’ most assisted state, with more than $1.84 million of assistance given to Texas’ military veterans since 2011.
The TVC Fund for Veterans' Assistance is renowned for its dedication to supporting those who have served our nation. This grant will enable USA Cares to expand its assistance programs in Texas where the organization is working to help active-duty and veteran families avoid evictions, foreclosures, vehicle repossessions, and utility shut-offs.
"We are incredibly grateful to the Texas Veterans Commission for this generous grant," said Trace Chesser, President and CEO of USA Cares. "This funding will have a profound impact on our ability to support veterans and their families across Texas. We are committed to ensuring that those who have served our country receive the assistance they need to thrive in their post-military lives."
USA Cares has a long-standing history of service to the veteran community, and this grant represents a major milestone in the organization's ongoing efforts to honor and support America's heroes.
# # #
ABOUT USA CARES
USA Cares is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. USA Cares’ mission is to provide post-9/11 military veterans, service members, and their families with financial assistance and post service skills training to create a foundation for long-term stability. Their services improve the quality of life for veterans and their families and reduce potential factors that can contribute to veteran suicide.
ABOUT TEXAS VETERANS COMMIISSION
The mission of the Texas Veterans Commission is to advocate for and provide superior service that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors.
