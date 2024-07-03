EU4Dialogue opens new outpatient obstetric clinic in Syunik region of Armenia

On 1 July, a newly built outpatient obstetric clinic was officially inaugurated in the village of Srashen, located 28 km from the city of Kapan, in the Syunik region of Armenia.

The project supported by the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNPD) as part of EU4Dialogue, focused on aiding communities impacted by conflict.

The facility will benefit over 500 people living in the villages of Srashen, Nerkin Hand, Chakaten, Shikahogh, and Tsav.

The outpatient clinic was equipped and provided with specialised medical instruments, medicines, and green energy solutions in the form of heating equipment and 5 kW photovoltaic panels to reduce the clinic’s energy costs.

EU4Dialogue’s partner organisation, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) ‘Green and Sustainable Community’, purchased a mobile bed, a stretcher, tables and chairs, an oxygen machine, an inhaler, a blood pressure monitor, a glucometer, a digital thermometer and various first aid medical supplies.

In addition, the NGO implemented capacity building training for outpatient clinic personnel.

