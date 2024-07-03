Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,685 in the last 365 days.

EU4Dialogue opens new outpatient obstetric clinic in Syunik region of Armenia

On 1 July, a newly built outpatient obstetric clinic was officially inaugurated in the village of  Srashen, located 28 km from the city of Kapan, in the Syunik region of Armenia.

The project supported by the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNPD) as part of EU4Dialogue, focused on aiding communities impacted by conflict.

The facility will benefit over 500 people living in the villages of Srashen, Nerkin Hand, Chakaten, Shikahogh, and Tsav.

The outpatient clinic was equipped and provided with specialised medical instruments, medicines, and green energy solutions in the form of heating equipment and 5 kW photovoltaic panels to reduce the clinic’s energy costs. 

EU4Dialogue’s partner organisation, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) ‘Green and Sustainable Community’, purchased a mobile bed, a stretcher, tables and chairs, an oxygen machine, an inhaler, a blood pressure monitor, a glucometer, a digital thermometer and various first aid medical supplies.

In addition, the NGO implemented capacity building training for outpatient clinic personnel.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Dialogue opens new outpatient obstetric clinic in Syunik region of Armenia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more