EU and UNDP restore Mykolaiv Higher School of Physical Education, famous for nurturing Olympic champions

On 2 July, the Mykolaiv Higher School of Physical Education opened its doors for the first time in three years, following extensive renovations supported by the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The revitalisation, part of a joint initiative by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, now allows 308 students and 92 teachers to resume face-to-face learning, which is vital for professional athletes. This marks the 18th educational facility restored as part of the ‘EU4UASchools: Build Back Better’ project.

The institution is renowned for training professional athletes, including world champions like Olga Harlan (fencing), Oleksandr Satin (trampolining), Olena Khomrova (fencing), and Oleh Mashkin (boxing). Over the years, 30 school graduates have competed in the summer and winter Olympic Games.

Since the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the institution has sustained severe damage. The blast wave hit the facade, roof, walls, floor, windows, and internal doors, leaving the school partially ruined.

The works included replacing the ceiling and floor, installing new windows, repairing electrical and ventilation systems, renovating the faсade and the shelter, and retrofitting classrooms.

“/…/ The European Union, in collaboration with partners like UNDP, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that children in Ukraine can study and, in the case of this lyceum in Mykolaiv, continue their sports training. I am confident that we will soon witness their achievements on the world’s sports grounds and arenas,” said Maciej Popowski, Director-General of the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations.

