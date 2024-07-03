Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Major Giants PantyProp, Modibodi, Anigan
Stay up to date with Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market research by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market to witness a CAGR of 13.08% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market size is estimated to increase by USD 218.52 Million at a CAGR of 13.08% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 104.5 Million.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: THINX Inc. (United States), PantyProp (United States), Knixwear (Canada), Lunapads International (Canada), Modibodi (United States), Anigan (United States), DEAR KATE (United States), Adira (India), Fannypants (United States), WUKA (United Kingdom)
Definition:
Period panties, also known as menstrual underwear, are a type of specialized undergarment designed for individuals who menstruate. These panties are designed to provide an alternative or additional layer of protection during menstruation, reducing the need for traditional menstrual products such as pads or tampons. Period panties are typically made with absorbent materials and feature a moisture-resistant layer to prevent leaks and provide comfort and confidence for individuals during their menstrual cycle. Period panties include one or multiple layers of absorbent materials, such as cotton, microfiber, or other specialized fabrics, designed to absorb and wick away menstrual fluid. A moisture-resistant or waterproof layer is often incorporated to prevent leaks and provide additional protection.
Market Trends:
• Growing awareness and acceptance of alternative menstrual products, including period panties, as individuals seek sustainable and comfortable options.
• Increasing interest in eco-friendly and sustainable menstrual solutions, with period panties being viewed as a reusable and environmentally conscious choice.
• Incorporation of innovative materials, such as moisture-wicking fabrics and antimicrobial properties, to enhance comfort, absorbency, and overall performance.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing demand for comfortable and convenient menstrual solutions, with period panties providing an alternative that does not require the use of tampons or pads.
• The emphasis on health and wellness, including a preference for chemical-free and hypoallergenic options, contributing to the popularity of period panties.
• Evolving lifestyles, including a shift towards active and on-the-go lifestyles, influencing the demand for menstrual products that offer flexibility and ease of use.
Market Opportunities:
• Opportunities for manufacturers to diversify product lines by introducing different styles, absorbency levels, and sizes to cater to a broader range of preferences and body types.
• Opportunities for increased accessibility and availability of period panties globally, addressing the demand for sustainable menstrual solutions in various regions.
• Opportunities for educational campaigns to inform consumers about the benefits of period panties, dispel myths, and promote acceptance.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market segments by Types: Brief, Boyshort, Hi-Waist, Others
Detailed analysis of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market segments by Applications: Women (25-50), Girls (15-24)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market Breakdown by Application (Women (25-50), Girls (15-24)) by Type (Brief, Boyshort, Hi-Waist, Others) by Material (Bamboo Cotton, Cotton) by Size (Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
