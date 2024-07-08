We are honored to partner with EDRM and look forward to contributing to the ongoing dialogue and development within the eDiscovery community.” — Rob Robinson, managing director of ComplexDiscovery OÜ

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDRM is proud to announce ComplexDiscovery OÜ, a leading provider of insights in cybersecurity, information governance, and eDiscovery, as its newest Trusted Partner. Rob Robinson, managing director of ComplexDiscovery OÜ, will also join the EDRM Global Advisory Council.

"We are honored to partner with EDRM and look forward to contributing to the ongoing dialogue and development within the eDiscovery community. Our commitment to delivering high-quality, insightful content aligns perfectly with EDRM's mission to provide practical resources and leadership in the field," stated Rob Robinson, managing director of ComplexDiscovery OÜ. "Through this partnership, we aim to leverage our expertise and knowledge to support EDRM's initiatives, fostering innovation and best practices in eDiscovery. We believe that by working together, we can enhance the understanding and implementation of effective eDiscovery solutions, ultimately benefiting professionals and organizations across the industry. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents and are dedicated to playing an active role in shaping the future of eDiscovery."

"What Rob Robinson and team put out on a daily basis is incredible and my first go-to of the day," stated Kaylee Walstad, EDRM Chief Strategy Officer. "From breaking news to highly reliable and timely industry surveys and analysis and the curation and updating of Andrew Haslam's longstanding eDisclosure Systems Buyers Guide, ComplexDiscovery OÜ has something for everyone."

ComplexDiscovery Research offers an extensive portfolio of complimentary reports, providing both point-in-time and historical analyses for the eDiscovery community. These reports include the Annual eDiscovery Market Size Mashup, eDiscovery Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments listings, and the Top 100+ eDiscovery Providers directory. Additionally, they feature the Quarterly eDiscovery Business Confidence Survey, Semi-Annual eDiscovery Pricing Survey, and Monthly Hart-Scott Rodino Transaction Updates. The portfolio also includes an Aggregate Listing of eDiscovery Events, the Five Great Reads on Cyber, Data, and Legal Discovery newsletter, Incyder Notes for updates on cybersecurity and information governance, and Andrew Haslam’s authoritative eDisclosure Systems Buyers Guide. These resources are designed to provide valuable insights and support informed decision-making for professionals in the fields of cybersecurity, information governance, and eDiscovery.

"Rob Robinson has created, curated, and aggregated the data and information practitioners at all levels need to navigate the eDiscovery marketplace," said Mary Mack, CEO of EDRM. "Whether scheduling a conference date, purchasing a platform or services, sizing the market or justifying pricing, ComplexDiscovery OÜ is the first resource we recommend."

ComplexDiscovery OÜ and EDRM invite all eDiscovery professionals to contribute their unique perspectives to the regular anonymized surveys and also to download the complimentary reports available on the ComplexDiscovery.com website.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security, and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications, and frameworks to improve best practices Worldwide. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning six continents and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations, and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM at EDRM.net.

About ComplexDiscovery OÜ

ComplexDiscovery OÜ is a highly recognized digital publication focused on providing detailed insights into the fields of cybersecurity, information governance, and eDiscovery. Based in Estonia, a hub for digital innovation, ComplexDiscovery OÜ upholds rigorous standards in journalistic integrity, delivering nuanced analyses of global trends, technology advancements, and the eDiscovery sector. The publication expertly connects intricate legal technology issues with the broader narrative of international business and current events, offering its readership invaluable insights for informed decision-making. Learn more today at ComplexDiscovery.com.

