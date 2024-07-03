BREAKING BOUNDARIES Selected for Laemmle's Culture Vulture Program

"Breaking Boundaries" will have a special launch screening at the Glendale Laemmle Theatre on Sunday, August 11.

This film not only highlights the extraordinary dedication and resilience of Nastasya Generalova but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for young athletes and dreamers everywhere” — Dr. Reinaldo Barroso-Spech

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The groundbreaking documentary "Breaking Boundaries" has been selected to be part of the prestigious Laemmle Culture Vulture program. The film follows the inspiring journey of black Californian teenager Nastasya Generalova, the daughter of an African-American father and Russian mother, as she strives to become the first African-American rhythmic gymnast to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games."Breaking Boundaries" will have a special launch screening at the Glendale Laemmle Theatre on Sunday, August 11 at 1 PM prior to being featured as part of the Culture Vulture series , with additional screenings on Monday, August 12, and Tuesday, August 13. These screenings provide a unique opportunity for audiences to engage with this powerful story in the very city where it unfolds and to meet Ms. Generalova in person.“We are honored to have 'Breaking Boundaries' included in Laemmle's Culture Vulture program,” said Reinaldo Barroso-Spech, President of ArtMattan Films, the film distribution company behind the film. “I must say that Music Pictures, New Orleans, another ArtMattan Films selection for the Culture Vulture series, was very well received at the time.” Dr. Spech adds: “We can’t wait to now showcase Breaking Boundaries. This film not only highlights the extraordinary dedication and resilience of Nastasya Generalova but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for young athletes and dreamers everywhere.”The Laemmle Culture Vulture program is known for its carefully curated selection of fine art films, theater productions, operas, and concerts, bringing the best of global culture to Los Angeles audiences. The inclusion of Breaking Boundaries in this program underscores the film's significant cultural impact and its relevance to contemporary discussions on diversity and perseverance in sports.EVENT DETAILS:Launch Screening: Sunday, August 11, 2024, at 1 PMAdditional Screenings: Monday, August 12, 2024, and Tuesday, August 13, 2024Venue: Glendale Laemmle Theatre and other cinemasTickets: Laemmle TicketsFor more information about the film and the screening event, please visit ArtMattan Films or contact Diarah N’Daw-Spech at info@africanfilm.com.ABOUT THE FILM:Breaking Boundaries by Dina Burlis follows the life of Nastasya Generalova, a young rhythmic gymnast who aspires to make history as the first African American to represent the USA in rhythmic gymnastics at the 2020 Olympics. The film captures her rigorous training, the unwavering support of her mother, and the obstacles she overcomes in pursuit of her dream. “I am a strong believer in the power of inspiring stories, and this film is one of them. It will inspire not only athletes but girls and women everywhere to think big!” ~ Dina BurlisJoin us in celebrating the spirit of determination and the power of Breaking Boundaries. Meet Nastasya Generalova and director Dina Burlis at the screenings.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND SCREENERS, PLEASE CONTACT:Diarah N’Daw-Spech, ArtMattan Films - Tel (212) 864-1760, e-mail: Info@africanfilm.comABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMSArtMattan Films celebrates in 2024 thirty two years of exposing US audiences to a large variety of films about the human experience of people of color in many parts of the world. Films released by ArtMattan Films include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Tracker, Gospel Hill, The Pirogue, White Lies and Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba and more recently The Last Tree, A Son (Un Fils), The Sleeping Negro, As Far As I can Walk and Dancing the Twist in Bamako among others. More info at www.AfricanFilm.com

Breaking Boundaries Trailer