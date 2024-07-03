Susan Gary Named 2024 Oregon Law Meritorious Service Award Recipient

Congratulations to Professor Emerita Susan Gary, recipient of the 2024 Meritorious Service Award. The highest award bestowed by Oregon Law, the Meritorious Service Award presented annually at commencement to a person or persons whose contributions to the law have been extraordinary.

Professor Gary began teaching at the University of Oregon School of Law in 1989 and formally joined the faculty as Assistant Professor in 1992. Since then, she engaged in extensive service to the state of Oregon, the University, and Oregon Law including with her work on the Oregon Law Commission, where she helped modernize the state’s probate process, on the University Board of Trustees, and as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs. A noted trusts and estates scholar, Professor Gary has authored or co-authored 6 books, 22 law review articles, and over 90 practice-oriented or legislative articles, chapters, and reports. She served as Reporter for three Uniform Acts promulgated by the Uniform Law Commission, and she has been elected to and served on the American Law Institute, as a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation, and as an Academic Fellow of the American College of Trusts and Estate Counsel, among other national organizations. Finally, in recognition of her outstanding teaching, she was awarded Oregon Law’s Hollis Teaching Award in 2019.

“Being a professor at UO Law has been my dream job, and the Meritorious Service Award is an honor I never imagined. I am humbled and proud and very grateful,” Professor Gary added.

Professor Gary, thank you for your broad and deep service to our school and profession. You have made a significant difference, and we are grateful for your incomparable service. Congratulations!