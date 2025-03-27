Current Legal Questions Spotlighted at Oregon Law Panel Discussions and in Big Ten Law School Forums

To help law students gain context and understanding of emerging legal issues at this moment in history, Oregon Law began hosting “Current Conversations,” said Jennifer Geller, managing director of Oregon Law’s Public Service and Policy program.

These weekly “Conversations” feature a selected topic and panel of experts—a mix of Oregon Law faculty and representatives from Oregon’s legal community—who offer a historical view of the law surrounding the issue, discuss the legal frameworks being deployed, and engage students in questions and dialogue.

Conversation topics at the Knight Law Center have included Executive Branch authority, birthright citizenship, temporary restraining orders, preliminary injunctions, state actions against the federal government, and Department of Education “Dear Colleague” letters.

Beginning today, Oregon Law faculty will join its counterparts from other Big Ten law schools in a similar virtual effort organized by law school deans from across the country.

The Big Ten series will be held on Wednesdays from March 26 to May 28 at 2 p.m. Law faculty from Ohio State, Northwestern, Indiana, Rutgers, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, and UCLA will present on topics including separation of powers, rearticulation of sex and gender, international law and US threats to sovereignty, DEI as part of the first amendment and academic freedom, citizenship and immigration, states’ role, and administrative capacity.

On May 14, Oregon Law faculty will answer the question, “What is the Rule of Law?”

The student-focused Current Conversations series will continue for however long is needed. As Oregon Law Professor of Practice Garrett Epps said at one recent session, “There’s no precedent, but we’re living in unprecedented times.”