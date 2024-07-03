James Caras Nominated to Commission on Ethics

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Executive Chamber’s latest nominee to the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government. In accordance with the Independent Review Committee's procedures, the public will have seven business days to provide comment on the nominee. The nominee will then be presented to the Independent Review Committee, which is composed of the deans of New York’s law schools, for review of his qualifications to serve on the Commission. The Independent Review Committee's procedures for nominations are available here.

“The Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government is a crucial body to hold government accountable and increase transparency,” Governor Hochul said. “I am pleased to nominate James Caras for the Committee's review and look forward to continuing our work to restore trust in government.”

James Caras has been nominated to serve on the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government. James Caras served as Special Counsel to the current Speaker of the New York City Council until his retirement in 2023 and as General Counsel and then Special Counsel to the City Council under the prior Speaker. Prior to that he was at the Manhattan Borough President’s Office serving in roles including Special Counsel, General Counsel and Land Use Director. Previously, he worked for two decades in the New York City Council in multiple roles, including as Finance Counsel, Acting Director of the Finance Division, and Deputy General Counsel with responsibility for all legislation as well as for creating the integrity and conflicts of interest procedures around the City's discretionary funding process. He currently teaches a class on legislation at New York Law School. Caras also practiced law at the law firms of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

Public comment on this nomination can be submitted online.