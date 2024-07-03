Setting the course for addressing global challenges

From Thursday to Saturday, the G7 heads of state and government met for political talks in Borgo Egnazia in Italy. The Federal Government is committed to active involvement as part of the G7 when it comes to finding joint solutions for tackling global challenges.

Speech: You can read the Federal Chancellor’s press statement on the first day of the G7 Summit here (German Version).

Speech: You can read the Federal Chancellor’s press statement issued after the end of the G7 Summit here (German Version).

Resolution: You can read the G7 Leaders’ Apulia Communiqué here .

The resolutions at a glance:

Ukraine: The G7 states confirmed that they would support Ukraine on a permanent basis. They will help Ukraine in its fight for freedom and in the reconstruction process for as long as is necessary. The key issue addressed was financial aid for the country. The G7 heads of state and government decided that Ukraine is to receive a support package worth around 50 billion dollars, funded from profits generated from frozen Russian assets. Federal Chancellor Scholz considers this a “historic decision”.

Middle East: The G7 states fully support the agreement on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that was presented by US President Biden, and which also provides for all hostages to be released and a considerable increase in aid supplies.

Africa, climate change, development: The G7 also agreed to intensify their support for African countries in their endeavours to promote sustainable development and local value creation. The goal is to establish partnerships on an equal footing that are based on shared principles and democratic values. At the same time, the G7 are looking to intensify their efforts in the fight against global malnutrition. Concerning climate protection, the G7 states wish to accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels in this decade. One goal in this context is to reduce methane emissions by 75 percent by 2030.

Migration: The G7 states want to step up their fight against irregular migration and address the causes in the migrants’ countries of origin. Planning also provides for better border protection and measures to fight people smuggling. Cooperation is to be established with the aim of improving investigative capacities in the countries of origin and transit as well as in the destination countries. Furthermore, regular pathways for migration are to be enhanced.

Artificial Intelligence: The G7 heads of state and government want to present an action plan for the use of artificial intelligence in the working world. The goal is to increase productivity, create decent jobs and support employees. Pope Francis warned against military use of KI.

Trade relations with China: The G7 expressed their concern with regard to China’s industrial policy and trading practices which lead to market distortion and detrimental over-capacity in a growing number of sectors. At the same time, they acknowledged China’s important role in global trade. The G7 states are committed to free and fair trading and equal competitive conditions, and wish to strengthen the World Trade Organization.

As holders of this year’s G7 Presidency, Italy organised the summit in Borgo Egnazia in Apulia. The other G7 states alongside Italy and Germany are France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and the USA. The President of the European Commission and the President of the European Council also attended the summit. Italy’s Prime Minister Meloni invited the heads of state and government of further guest countries, too, as well as Pope Francis and representatives of international organisations.