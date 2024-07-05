New Miami Condominium Solana Bay Enjoys 290 Degree Waterfront Views
An extraordinary waterfront property will soon grace the shores of Biscayne Bay at the gateway to Bal Harbor.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An extraordinary waterfront property will soon grace the shores of Biscayne Bay at the gateway to Bal Harbor. Developers Kolter Urban and BH Group have joined forces to create Solana Bay, a glass-clad luxury design that takes full advantage of its rare vantage point in Miami. Located on the north side of the Broad Causeway, this exclusive enclave will feature just 52 waterfront residences reminiscent of spaciously designed single-family homes. The bayside location will delight homeowners with exceptional access and close proximity to many of South Florida’s most sought after lifestyle destinations. Bal Harbour, Miami Beach, the Miami Design District, Downtown Miami, and Aventura are all just minutes away from this centrally located premiere property. Here’s an exclusive preview of the condominiums soon to overlook Miami’s famed waterfront.
A Prime Vantage Point on the Miami Waterfront
Solana Bay’s architectural design maximizes the panoramic views and natural scenery that surround the condominium site. Award-winning global architecture firm Arquitectonica meticulously crafted the 10-story building to maximize 290 degrees of unobstructed bay views, framed by the city lights that dapple the shoreline. The thoughtful planning ensures that each residence is filled with natural light and highlights the wide waterfront views of Biscayne Bay, spanning from Aventura to Downtown Miami. The design prioritizes the resident experience, providing a highly serviced lifestyle, supported by an entire floor of modern wellness and pleasure-driven amenities. Solana Bay will be celebrated for its enviable rooftop pool deck with stunning vistas of the expansive Miami waterfront and city skyline.
Distinctive Condominiums of Unparalleled Proportions
Designed to offer private living “in the sky,” Solana Bay features a collection of two- to four-bedroom residences, spanning from 2,200 to just over 4,000 square feet. The interiors, bathed in natural light, boast today’s most sought-after features and finishes most often found in expansive single-family homes. Private foyers, spacious great rooms, flexible living areas, deep waterfront terraces, and opulent primary suites showcasing mesmerizing views. Designer-curated finish packages allow residents to personalize their private retreat throughout the chef-inspired kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, and more. Unmatched privacy is assured with access-controlled entry points and elevators that open directly into each residence. Separate service elevators provide an added layer of convenience and peace of mind for daily maintenance and service requirements.
The Gateway to the World’s Most Iconic Playground
With its famed white sand beaches, tropical scenery, world-class yachting, and vibrant international culture, Miami has become a playground for the world’s elite. Solana Bay residents will revel in their private waterfront sanctuary that’s mere moments away from South Florida’s most coveted destinations. To the east, Bal Harbour Shops reigns as a mecca for fashion and home to notorious brands such as Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and more. To the south, South Beach stands as one of the nation’s most recognized entertainment destinations, while the Art Deco splendor of Lincoln Road is lined with upscale shops and internationally renowned culinary delights. Sports enthusiasts revel in year round activity ranging from motorsports and offshore adventures to Miami’s professional sports venues: NFL’s Hard Rock Stadium, the MLS’s DRV PNK Stadium, MLB’s loanDepot Park, the NHL’s FLA Live Arena, and NBA’s Kaseya Center. The world is within reach via Miami International and private air travel is effortless via the Opa Locka Executive Airport, just 30 minutes away.
The vibrant murals of Wynwood and numerous art galleries in Brickell enrich the city’s art scene. Art Basel Miami Beach is a global attraction, drawing artists, collectors, and enthusiasts to experience cutting-edge artwork. The music scene thrives with year-round festivals showcasing renowned artists in genres like EDM, hip-hop, and Latin music. Miami is also a style icon, hosting events such as Miami Fashion Week, the Miami Fashion Film Festival, and the Swimsuit Fashion Show, which attract celebrated designers, fashion insiders, and thousands of esteemed guests for days of inspiring artistry.
A Synergy Between Two Visionary Developers
Solana Bay will be a collaborative development between Kolter Urban and BH Group, two highly respected luxury real estate developers. Kolter Urban, led by CEO Bobby Julien, is focused on the development of luxury condominium communities in premier water view or downtown walkable locations. Based in Delray Beach, the firm has sponsored over $7.4 billion in real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States, with a successful portfolio of 4,300 delivered residences and 1,300 more under construction.
BH Group, headquartered in Aventura for the over twenty years, is a real estate private equity platform specializing in luxury residential, land, office, and mixed-use assets in prime locations. With a track record of over 1,500 completed luxury residential units and plans for an additional 5,000 residences, BH Group is recognized for its successful partnerships with market-leading real estate companies.
Solana Bay will be priced from the $2 millions and contracts will be accepted this Spring. Douglas Elliman will be the exclusive sales representation for the luxury condominium. For more information or to book a private presentation, please visit SolanaBay.com. The Sales Gallery will open in the near future at 2248 NE 123rd Street, North Miami, FL 33181.
Abigail Parratto
Cotton & Company
+1 772-600-3521
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram