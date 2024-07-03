Advertima and PADS4 partner on the first in-store media player featuring full AI capabilities
Achieving this level of in-store media innovation alongside PADS4 is a major milestone that’s unmatched in retail environments.”ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advertima, the leading In-store Retail Media (Audience AI) specialist, and PADS4, the premier real-time in-store media content provider (CMS), have partnered on a scalable and cutting-edge ad-serving solution for digital signage networks in retail environments. This collaboration solves digital advertising’s existing constraints of real-time targeting, performance analytics, and accessibility.
— Theo Schilter, Chief Product and Technology Officer
Advertima’s visual-spatial sensors capture real-time anonymized audience data, transformed into specific pre-defined segments. This enables precise impression-based direct I/O and programmatic campaign delivery to target audiences, mirroring online capabilities. PADS4 and Advertima have developed a seamless integration that combines Advertima’s real-time audience data with PADS4’s real-time CMS ad-serving digital signage on a singular edge device.
With both software applications integrated into the same hardware, PADS4 customers have unparalleled access to a cost-effective real-time solution that accelerates audience targeting, optimizes ad plays, and surpasses current AI-based audience measurement tools.
“We're excited to partner with Advertima and provide our customers with an extremely advanced and streamlined way to target and serve the right ad to the right audience at the right time,” said Emmanuel Bonnargent, PADS4 Chief Commercial Officer. “Having one integrated hardware system helps our retail customers optimize their capex while improving campaign performance for their advertisers and driving better business results.”
Theo Schilter, Advertima’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, added: “Achieving this level of in-store media innovation alongside PADS4 is a major milestone that’s unmatched in retail environments.”
This ground-breaking collaboration empowers retailers to:
- Address real-time in-store shopper segments with targeted campaigns as they move in front of digital screens, including programmatic and I/O bookings
- Improve energy consumption and resource management with a streamlined system that reduces hardware setups, space allocation, and operational costs
- Access comprehensive performance analytics and actionable insights, helping maximize inventory and revenue opportunities
The Advertima and PADS4 partnership creates one integrated system that replaces the separate CMS hardware, offering a scalable, audience-based digital signage solution.
AV Integrators now have access to a seamless and reliable solution that can handle their complex needs, including:
- Hard-wearing, dependable hardware with lower installation, running, and maintenance costs
- Compatibility across diverse manufacturer components such as screens, media players, and controllers
- Robust processing power to handle high-resolution content, especially for 4K or higher displays
- Complete digital signage platform with real-time screen monitoring, web designer, and easy-to-use CMS
About Advertima
Advertima’s real-time Retail Media solution transforms physical retail environments and stores into a revenue-generating Retail Media channel. We convert in-store shoppers into anonymized addressable audiences and use existing in-store digital signage to target them with the most relevant content. Easy to integrate into any Retail Media ecosystem, Advertima is fueling a new era of performance-driven in-store media akin to online that boosts inventory access and pricing power.
About PADS4
PADS4 is a leading digital signage platform that allows retailers to create and manage their in-store media and digital screen network in tandem. Based in the Netherlands and operating since 1994 with partnerships in over 75 countries, PADS4’s technology knows no limits to the types of media to be broadcast or data source to be connected. With efficient solutions that connect easily to any external data source, our customers can tailor message delivery across screens in just a few clicks while building a secure, scalable, and reliable digital signage solution.
