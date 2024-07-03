SUMMER AT THE RINK AT ROCKEFELLER CENTER ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING
Rockefeller Center will host a community run club, a vintage arcade pop-up and more live music and DJ sets in addition to movie nights and outdoor diningNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockefeller Center has announced even more events taking place at Summer at The Rink, where the iconic skating rink has transformed into a community destination that offers Canadian visitors a special season-long slate of opportunities to explore, play, dine, and shop in the heart of New York City. Brand new activations include live performances in partnership with Project 91, a bi-weekly run club with beloved athleisure brand Alo, and a retro arcade pop-up with Barcade.
Artist Angelica Hicks has designed a series of illustrations in celebration of the Summer at The Rink festivities and dining offerings. A custom designed map is available as a postcard keepsake, with illustrations on display throughout campus.
Beyond The Rink, Rockefeller Center continues to provide extraordinary experiences and memories for visitors and the world’s top creatives. No visit to the Center is complete without taking in the more than 100 works of public art hidden in plain sight; experiencing the unparalleled 360-degree views at Top of the Rock Observation Deck; and riding The Beam, an interactive photo experience on the 69th Floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza that recreates the famous 1932 photograph “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper.”
Summer at The Rink: New Programming and Activities
Glace
Daily / 12pm-7pm
Center Plaza, between 49th Street & 50th Street
Glace, the ice cream and treat shop founded by culinary dreamer Sasha Zabar, son of famed New York gourmand Eli Zabar, opens its second location as a vintage-inspired truck at Rockefeller Center.
For more information on Glace follow them on Instagram here. More information on The Glace Truck at The Rink can be found here
Meet the Maker with The Goods Mart
Beginning Thursday, May 30 & every third Thursday through September / 11am-3pm
Center Plaza, between 49th Street & 50th Street
Meet The Maker is an exciting new monthly event series held every third Thursday from NYC's “better-for-you, do good convenience store,” The Goods Mart.
R-CADE presented by Barcade
Open now / Daily / 10am-8pm
It’s all fun and games at Rockefeller Center this summer! Rockefeller Center, in partnership with Barcade, has opened a vintage arcade pop-up in The Rink’s skate hut.
Alo x RC Run Club
Every other Sunday starting June 9 / 9am
Get moving this summer with the Alo x RC Run Club! Every other Sunday at 9:00am, all summer long, participants can join Alo run coach Kara Dudley for a 5k jog up 5th Avenue and through Central Park.
Project 91
August-September DJ and Concert Series/ 10pm-4am
Rockefeller Center is partnering with New York City's leading experiential house music company, Project 91, this summer for a series of DJ concerts. This concert series will take place on Friday and Saturday nights in August and September.
Summer at The Rink: Continued Programming and Activities
Outdoor Seating & Games
Outdoor Seating / Daily / Free and open to the public
Cornhole / Monday through Friday / 9am-6pm / Free and open to the public, first come first served
iNDIESUMMER at The Rink, presented by Rough Trade and Rockefeller Center
Select Wednesdays / May through September / 5pm-8pm / Free and open to the public
Rough Trade and Rockefeller Center will host a free concert series throughout the summer. Each concert will include live entertainment from a featured performer followed by a DJ set.
Pride Summer Movie Nights at Rockefeller Center, presented by NewFest and Universal Pictures
June 1, 8, 15, 22 / 8pm / Free and open to the public
In partnership with NewFest, New York’s leading LGBTQ+ film and media organization, and Universal Pictures, Rockefeller Center will be hosting movie nights throughout the month of June to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride.
