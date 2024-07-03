KFC is Upping their Spice Game with the Zinger Sandwich, Hot Wings and Hot New Collabs

TORONTO, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Canada is cranking up the heat by reminding Canadians that they’ve mastered the perfect amount of spice - a crave worthy heat that packs a punch with global cult-classic the Zinger Sandwich and Hot Wings. KFC's spicy lineup perfectly balances the bold heat and crunch for the ultimate spicy flavour experience.



The globally beloved Zinger Sandwich is known for its crispy, juicy chicken fillet marinated with a blend of bold spices, topped with spicy mayo that will leave tastebuds tingling. To maximize the heat, KFC’s Hot Wings are available for the true spicy-food-lovers out there. These Hot Wings are breaded and crisped to perfection.

“KFC Canada is thrilled to bring the bold and crispy taste of our Zinger Sandwich and Hot Wings to spice lovers nationwide,” said Katherine Bond-Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. “Our commitment to serving up craveable heat and unforgettable crunch shines through in these global favorites. With our fresh Zinger collaborations and merch, we’re giving Canadians even more ways to savor and celebrate the spicy flavours they love.”

To get Canadians even more excited, KFC is celebrating all this spiciness in a big way with epic Zinger merchandise, a spicy collab with Ruffles, and heating things up at Budweiser Stage.

Ruffles Double Crunch KFC Zinger chips – Canadians loved the Ruffles Original Recipe chips so we wanted to bring two iconic brands back together for another flavour explosion. This time with a kick of Zinger spice for a Finger Lickin’ Good snack. This limited edition collab is available now at major retailers across Canada. Once they're gone, they're gone.

Live Nation Collab at Budweiser Stage – To ensure Canadians are getting their hands on the KFC Zinger sandwich during their favourite summer moments, KFC has now made the sandwich available at Budweiser Stage for sizzling concert experiences. On July 15 and 17, August 2, 16 and 17, concert-goers will have the chance to beat the heat and KFC’s spicy flavours by stepping into a Zinger-themed Misting Station at Budweiser Stage for a moment to cool off and refresh.

KFC Zinger Merch – As of July 10, KFC Zinger merch is available for Canadians who just can’t get enough. The lineup encompasses a range of branded products that celebrate the iconic Spicy Zinger Sandwich. These items include apparel such as T-shirts, crew necks, and hats, featuring playful and eye-catching designs that highlight the Zinger's fiery personality. The Zinger merch taps into the enthusiastic fanbase of the sandwich, allowing customers to express their love for the brand and its signature spicy chicken in a fun and stylish way. Available at KFCshop.ca.

Availability and Offers –

KFC Zinger Sandwich - With the purchase of a Box Meal, guests will receive a free single serve bag of Ruffles Double Crunch Zinger chips, while supplies last! KFC Zinger Sandwich is available nationally in KFC restaurants, KFC.ca and through the KFC App

Hot Wings –

$4.95 Hot Wing Fill Up: July 2 – August 18 – Available on KFC.ca and through the KFC App

10 Hot Wings for $10: August 2 – 18 - Available nationally in KFC restaurants, KFC.ca and through the KFC App

KFC's Zinger creative campaign can be seen and heard through high impact Out of Home, TV and OLV, and across KFC Canada’s Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube channels, in-store at restaurants across Canada, through the KFC App and on KFC.ca.

