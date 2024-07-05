Hero.io Launches Joint Venture with Cambridge Startup Apta for Advanced AI-Powered Crypto Tools
AI-powered platform Hero.io partners with Cambridge startup Apta to make crypto decision-making smarter and faster by developing advanced, logic-based AI tools.
Hero.io aims to bring much-needed transparency and trust to the Web3 community. Our mission is to offer users clear, actionable answers, enabling them to navigate complex data with confidence.”DUBAI, THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hero.io, a trailblazing platform focused on enhancing crypto decision-making, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Apta, a leader in contextual intelligence, to develop cutting-edge Web3 and DeFi AI tools. Together, Hero.io and Apta aim to redefine the standards of the digital finance world, enabling users to navigate the complex crypto landscape with confidence and enhanced insight.
— Tadas Maurukas, Hero.io
“We are excited to work with Hero.io to give users deep insights and easy-to-understand information,” said Shirom Chabra, Chief Executive Officer at Apta. “Our partnership will help reduce fraud and make the crypto space clearer.”
Hero.io integrates Apta’s advanced AI technology, utilizing logic-based Large Language Models (LLMs) with expert modules to analyze diverse data sources and provide real-time, accurate insights. The ecosystem offers features such as on-chain data analysis, live market updates, fraud prediction, influencer ratings, coin sentiment analysis, and automated trading.
“Hero.io aims to bring much-needed transparency and trust to the Web3 community. Our mission is to offer users clear, actionable answers, enabling them to navigate complex data with confidence and add genuine value to the market,” stated Tadas Maurukas, who steers Hero.io’s strategic direction.
The company is also preparing to release an ecosystem token later this year to serve as a medium of exchange in the broader Hero.io ecosystem, including payment services, a DeFi wallet, and an ad network.
About Apta
Apta is a leading AI technology company renowned for its innovative solutions that integrate logic-based Large Language Models (LLMs) with expert modules to deliver precise and context-aware insights across various industries. Apta’s technology powers applications by analyzing diverse data sources in real time, ensuring accuracy and reliability. Known for its cutting-edge advancements, Apta is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI to create impactful, user-friendly solutions. Learn more at www.apta.chat.
About Hero.io
Hero.io is an AI-powered platform designed to transform the crypto experience by providing real-time, accurate insights and tools for crypto enthusiasts, investors, and traders. Utilizing Apta’s advanced logic-based Large Language Models (LLMs) integrated with specialized expert modules, Hero.io offers unique features such as influencer credibility checks, scam detection, market sentiment analysis, chat-to-trade, simplified payment solutions, and much more. Hero.io is committed to empowering users with reliable information, making crypto decisions easier and more informed. For more, please visit www.hero.io.
