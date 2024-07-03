The CEO of Lollitech attended the Summer Davos Forum
Adam Lou, the Young Global Leader of 2023 and the CEO of Lollitech, was invited to participate in the conference focused on "A Better Climate for Health".PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATE, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum's New Leaders (Summer Davos Forum) took place in Dalian. Over 1,700 representatives from politics, business, academia, and media from nearly 100 countries and regions convened to discuss new drivers and paths for global economic growth under the theme of "New Frontiers of Future Growth".
Adam Lou, the Young Global Leader of 2023 and the CEO of Lollitech, was invited to participate in the conference focused on "A Better Climate for Health". Other notable attendees included Magdalena Skipper, the Editor-in-Chief of Nature, UK; Shyam Bishen, Head of the Centre for Health and Healthcare and Member of the Executive Committee at the WEF; Fareed Yasseen, the Climate Envoy of Iraq; Andre Hoffmann, Chairman of Massellaz and Vice-Chair of Roche, Switzerland and Kitty van der Heijden, Deputy Executive Director of Partnerships at UNICEF, US.
During the meeting, Adam shared his insights on how technology can be utilized to address climate and health challenges.
Firstly, he emphasized the importance of using big data to gain insights into healthcare and environmental metrics, which can serve as the foundation for interventions.
Secondly, he highlighted the need to predict and model future scenarios based on current data trends to inform public health strategies and mitigate potential health crises.
Thirdly, he stressed the significance of expanding telemedicine and digital health services, particularly in underserved and vulnerable communities.
Lastly, he emphasized the importance of fostering global collaboration through digital platforms to facilitate knowledge and strategy exchange among healthcare providers, researchers, and policymakers.
About Lollitech
Lollitech, a Singapore-based company, is dedicated to improving global women's health through the development of intelligent hardware and software products. The company utilizes big data and AIOT technology to quantitatively analyze women's health data, providing personalized, proactive, and preventive digital health services. One of Lollitech's apps, "FaceYogi", is a leading face yoga and facial health app for women. It offers personalized facial yoga courses to help users enhance their beauty naturally, focusing on both external appearance and inner well-being.
For more information about Face Yogi, visit https://www.faceyogi.health/
Additionally, Lollitech has developed the Femometer Smart Ring, a cutting-edge health management tool designed specifically for women. It offers features such as menstrual cycle and ovulation prediction, sleep monitoring, health data tracking, stress monitoring, and activity detection.
As a global leader in women's health, Lollitech believes that the combination of big data and AIOT can provide new momentum for women's health worldwide.
