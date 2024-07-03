The Sweater Shop Announces Special July 4th Celebration: Free Shipping and Discounts on Authentic Irish Aran Knitwear

Iconic Irish sweater store announces a special 4th of July celebration featuring free shipping on all orders and exclusive discounts on their knitwear range.

We're delighted to offer free shipping to celebrate July 4th, 2024. Our US customers have been the backbone of our business for nearly 40 years and we want to thank them for their support and loyalty.” — Laura Byrne, Director

DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark the special occasion of the 4th of July, The Sweater Shop, the oldest and longest-running Irish sweater store in Ireland, is offering free shipping on all orders as well as exclusive discounts on its renowned Aran knitwear. This offer is the company's way of celebrating with its American customers and thanking them for their unwavering support over the past 38 years.

Founded in 1986 by Dom Byrne and his sister Breege, The Sweater Shop has grown from a single store on Wicklow Street in Dublin to six stores across Ireland and a thriving online presence. Today, Dom’s son Paul, daughter Laura, and daughters-in-law Kate and Eileen-Louise are integral to the business, ensuring the same commitment to quality, selection, and value that has made The Sweater Shop a beloved brand both in Ireland, the US, UK and globally.

Unique Characteristics and Unmatched Quality

The Sweater Shop specializes in authentic Irish Aran sweaters, known for their timeless, classic designs and vibrant new styles. Their extensive Independence Day Sale range includes popular garments including its iconic adult sweaters to practical children’s knitwear. The company's founders pride themselves on being a second-generation family business where a family member is always present in their stores to personally welcome customers.

Unbeatable Value and Service

At The Sweater Shop, they believe in offering unparalleled value without compromising on quality. Their customers enjoy unbeatable prices, an extensive product range, and exceptional customer service. Their free shipping offer is available both in-store and online for purchases over €/$100, ensuring that a piece of Ireland can reach their customers no matter where they are.

Celebrate with Us

Join The Sweater Shop in celebrating the 4th of July with free shipping on all orders and special discounts on their Aran knitwear collection. Whether you're visiting Ireland or sending a piece of it home, there’s no better time to experience the quality and tradition of The Sweater Shop.

For more information, please visit The Sweater Shop or contact via email sales@sweatershop.ie.

Showcasing Authentic Aran Sweater Craftsmanship