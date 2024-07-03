Capacity-Building Programme on Improving Management Effectiveness of World Heritage Properties launched in the Arab States Region

On 30 June, the first phase of the “Capacity Building Programme on Improving Management Effectiveness of World Heritage Properties in the Arab States Region” kicked off.

This initiative, organized by the ICCROM-IUCN World Heritage Leadership programme and the Arab Regional Centre for World Heritage (ARC-WH) at the Bahrain National Theatre, aims to equip World Heritage management teams with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage World Heritage properties and to carry out management effectiveness assessments to support the improvement and enhancement of management systems for World Heritage.

In this first phase, which spans from 30 June to 4 July, site management teams from 14 World Heritage properties in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Yemen, and the United Arab Emirates are participating in a course focused on World Heritage management. The course is delivered in a hybrid format, with team leaders and coordinators attending the course in person, while the wider team participates online.

This format ensures a broader engagement from management teams, providing an opportunity for all team members to benefit from the capacity-building activity.

The course integrates the curriculum of the World Heritage Leadership (WHL) programme’s flagship course on ‘Managing World Heritage: People Nature Culture’ (PNC) with the Enhancing Our Heritage Toolkit 2.0 (EOH 2.0) to engage participants in an interactive and immersive capacity-building experience centred on management teams’ use of the EOH 2.0 to assess the effectiveness of their World Heritage management systems.