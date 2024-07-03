Janine Regan Sinclair of The Consciousness Architect to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ALLESLEY, COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The effects of grief and trauma can be so gut wrenchingly devastating, it places a heavy burden on us that affects our mind and bodies. Have you noticed that when you get terrible news your chest instantly tightens; you feel faint, maybe your pulse quickens, you get a terrible lump in your throat or gut, and your head pounds. That’s trauma affecting us physically and mentally. But did you know that if left untreated the brain and nervous system can get stuck in trauma that can last a lifetime and it can’t be cured by taking medication. Problems like Post Traumatic Stress are rife in society these days, it’s not just a thing soldiers get.

The good news is that we don’t have to let pain and suffering ruin our life. We all have the right to be happy and healthy. What we need to get better at, is treating mind, body, and spirit at the root of the problem.

Janine is an international therapist and consciousness coach, a pioneer in her field and her groundbreaking techniques are second to none, as are her testimonials. She is a highly sought after Certified Hypnotherapist / Counsellor, NLP Practitioner, Teacher, Speaker and Author, and Consciousness Coach.

The limits of today’s modern drugs and how people are not empowered in respect to their physical and mental health and well-being is all too real. As humans, the truth is we all have access to a life force that exists outside of the realm of prescription medicine.

By working with Janine, a highly trained professional, we are able to clear up our energy systems and restore imbalances where we have a build-up of blocked or “stuck,” energy, the actual cause of many of our aches, ailments and mental health issues.

What so many of us don’t realize is by keeping our body’s energy pathway open and flowing we can discover the key to our absolute best self, promoting health and well-being.

Although this life journey is different for everyone, everything affects our consciousness. As a consciousness coach, Janine addresses the root cause of our issues and problems which will immediately raise our frequency and help us move forward and reset with ease.

Because it is energetic, Janine points out, our body is always speaking to us. It responds to imbalances that begin in our early childhood, or even in the womb. Our Consciousness literally is the fabric of everything, even into our DNA. She says when we you release the trauma from your system and replace it with source energy it gives us a blank canvas and then the body starts to heal itself.

Janine works with all sorts of trauma including, military personnel and civilians, including people with addictions and PTSD. She points out how those with addictions are generally people going through emotional pain and suffering and they need understanding, empathy, and guidance. She can also help with hidden trauma that leads to weight issues.

Janine’s mission is to guide us all to a higher level of consciousness and more profound sense of wholeness. Her goal is to help heal as many people with trauma as possible and to fill a football stadium of people to experience the ONE Portal healing with her.

Janine comes from a place of love and compassion for every sentient being. All animals have inherent worth and animal rights are just as important as ours and the health of our planet. In fact, every energy we put out there in forms of compassion and love affects the entire universe.

Dealing with life’s hardships and struggles these days is extremely challenging. However, when we look at things from a higher perspective and seek healthy solutions, life does get easier and we can find true happiness.

Many of us live our lives without addressing the unprocessed or subconscious emotions that haven’t yet risen to our awareness creating physical and emotional stress. That’s why receiving a session is invaluable to good health, whether preventative or treating a certain issue. Emotional traumas (often from previous life issues) or emotional blockages from our childhood can cause us serious health issues as we grow up, if not dealt with. And we all have traumatic experiences in our lives from deaths to accidents, divorce, abuse, stress and so on.

Treatment helps by releasing the traumatic memories, as Janine guides us into our subconscious mind and help us to rewire our brain, so we can erase those memories and rewrite our own stories. Even addictions are trauma related, Janine explains.

Today she is working by facilitating the ONE Portal, a healing portal for people to release discordant energies and replacing it with source energy with remarkable results. She accomplishes this through her work not only as a consciousness architect, but as a guide to everyone looking to soothe their souls with her Patreon channel. A platform of healing and meditation.

With her enlightening, relatable, educational, practical talks, videos, and healing Janine bring us back the joy of living again as we journey to a remarkable path of recovery of pain free living that is absolutely accessible to each and every one of us.

Close Up Radio will feature Janine Regan Sinclair in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday July 3rd at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.janineregansinclair.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno