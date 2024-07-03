Shopify for POS Touchscreens and Kiosks
Shopify for POS Touchscreen Displays, Tables and Kiosk-Terminals. eyefactive develops API Integration for MultiTouch CMS.HAMBURG, HAMBURG, GERMANY, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopify can now be used at the POS on all large interactive digital signage systems, such as multi-touch displays, tables, self-order terminals or video walls. Shopify is now fully integrated into the eyefactive touchscreen CMS software AppSuite and the Shopping Assistant app via an API. This allows to easily use all Shopify products with intuitive MultiTouch interaction and various checkout options at the point of sale without programming.
One of the biggest advantages is, that all of the existing Shopify data such as product information, images and tags can be directly used in the eyefactive touchscreen software. Shopify acts like a database for the AppSuite CMS. In combination with the no-code customization in the eyefactive AppSuite, the design can be easily changed for all of your products. From arranging, filtering, resizing or editing content, everything is possible.
The implementation of existing checkout options and interfaces allows customers to connect to existing cash register and inventory control systems. This not only protects sensitive customer data, but also gives the opportunity to streamline and speed up certain processes, e.g. have customers print out receipts. The Shopify Integration is a very convenient way to implement all products into the eyefactive AppSuite without the need of programming.
Please find the original press release here
Learn more about eyefactive GmbH
Touchscreen Software App Platform
