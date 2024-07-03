Shark Tank Winner Launches Organic Ketchup for Kids, Set to Revolutionize Family Mealtimes

The Noshi For Kids logo Roxie and friend enjoying Noshi ketchup Coltrane and his Noshi ketchup

Noshi, whose appearance on Shark Tank last year secured them a deal with Mark Cuban, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new organic ketchup for kids.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noshi, who appeared on Shark Tank last year and secured a deal from Mark Cuban, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new organic ketchup specially designed for kids. Made from organic ingredients, Noshi ketchup is thick, tangy and delicious, and set to be a game-changer in the condiment market thanks to its innovative packaging and kid-focused approach.

This vegan, gluten-free, and kosher-certified organic ketchup comes in convenient 10oz tubes, making it easy for kids as young as three to handle and use independently. Research from the National Library of Medicine shows that giving kids more responsibility in the prep of their own food results in them eating more.

Noshi’s ketchup is set to debut exclusively at Pop Up Grocer in New York on July 12, offering big city kids the first taste of this exciting new product. It will then be available for purchase on Amazon from July 25th, ensuring that families all over the USA can experience this eye-catching and fun new condiment for kids.

Get ready to elevate your kids' mealtime experience with Noshi Organic Ketchup - a healthy, fun choice that kids love and parents can trust.

www.noshiforkids.com