StarChild Writer Dan O'Dowd Joins Forces with Producers to Bring the Sci-Fi Spectacle to Life
EINPresswire.com/ -- Writer/creator of StarChild, Dan O'Dowd has teamed up with Markus Linecker and Tom Chasin to launch this sci-fi, family adventure to the big screen. Arms smugglers hijack a top-secret container they believe to be hypersonic weapons - little do they know their haul is a actually being who will change everyone's understanding of reality. Tom Chasin, a former agent who has worked with filmmakers like Wolfgang Petersen (Das Boot), Roger Moore (James Bond), and Steven Lisberger (Tron), will produce. O'Dowd has also enlisted Markus Linecker, known for producing the multi-award-winning "Fear, Love, and Agoraphobia," as a creative producer.
Stepping outside the standard single narrative of traditional action films, this groundbreaking piece considers the value of all beings and their development. Originally, the script was green-lit at Paramount, with Mel Gibson's Icon Productions attached to co-produce; however, due to leadership changes at Paramount, the project was shelved. O'Dowd has now regained the rights, updated the script, and the team is open to working with a studio to bring this film to life.
Markus Linecker
Stepping outside the standard single narrative of traditional action films, this groundbreaking piece considers the value of all beings and their development. Originally, the script was green-lit at Paramount, with Mel Gibson's Icon Productions attached to co-produce; however, due to leadership changes at Paramount, the project was shelved. O'Dowd has now regained the rights, updated the script, and the team is open to working with a studio to bring this film to life.
Markus Linecker
Press Stage55
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram