Submit Release
News Search

There were 149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,639 in the last 365 days.

StarChild Writer Dan O'Dowd Joins Forces with Producers to Bring the Sci-Fi Spectacle to Life

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writer/creator of StarChild, Dan O'Dowd has teamed up with Markus Linecker and Tom Chasin to launch this sci-fi, family adventure to the big screen. Arms smugglers hijack a top-secret container they believe to be hypersonic weapons - little do they know their haul is a actually being who will change everyone's understanding of reality. Tom Chasin, a former agent who has worked with filmmakers like Wolfgang Petersen (Das Boot), Roger Moore (James Bond), and Steven Lisberger (Tron), will produce. O'Dowd has also enlisted Markus Linecker, known for producing the multi-award-winning "Fear, Love, and Agoraphobia," as a creative producer.

Stepping outside the standard single narrative of traditional action films, this groundbreaking piece considers the value of all beings and their development. Originally, the script was green-lit at Paramount, with Mel Gibson's Icon Productions attached to co-produce; however, due to leadership changes at Paramount, the project was shelved. O'Dowd has now regained the rights, updated the script, and the team is open to working with a studio to bring this film to life.

Markus Linecker
Press Stage55
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

StarChild Writer Dan O'Dowd Joins Forces with Producers to Bring the Sci-Fi Spectacle to Life

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more