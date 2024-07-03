XTM International Unveils XTM Cloud 13.7 Featuring Revolutionary XTM AI SmartContext
XTM AI SmartContext is set to transform the localization industry by delivering superior translation quality and speed.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XTM International, a global leader in translation technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of XTM Cloud 13.7. This latest release comes with a wide range of innovative features designed to drive efficiency, elevate translation quality, and offer a new level of control and flexibility. At the forefront of this release is the groundbreaking XTM AI SmartContext, a cutting-edge feature currently in Beta, powered by GPT-3.5 Turbo.
XTM AI SmartContext: Setting New Standards in Translation Quality
XTM AI SmartContext is set to transform the localization industry by delivering superior translation quality and speed. This powerful tool harnesses the capabilities of GPT-3.5 Turbo to generate translations based on fuzzy matches, ensuring higher-quality, consistent, and faster translations.
Enterprises can now achieve consistent style and quality without the need for extensive training or model customization. Unlike traditional machine translation solutions that require significant effort to train and often struggle to utilize existing translation memories and terminology, XTM AI SmartContext smoothly leverages them. It automatically picks up on specific terminology and style guidelines, ensuring that translations are on-brand and accurate without requiring manual intervention. This means businesses can maintain their unique voice and standards without effort, saving both time and resources.
“XTM AI SmartContext is more than just a feature; it’s a testament to our commitment to innovation, transparency, and customer-centric solutions. By choosing XTM, you’re not just adopting advanced AI technology; you’re partnering with a company that values integrity and data safety,” commented Ian Evans, CEO of XTM International.
Additionally, users can access XTM AI SmartContext via Microsoft Azure, benefiting from secure, enterprise-level integration with OpenAI, making it ideal for regulated industries like life sciences, IT, software, gaming, and large language service providers (LSPs). Furthermore, this integration aligns with XTM’s AI Principles, as XTM is committed to developing AI features responsibly. XTM never uses, collects, or processes customer data to train AI models or customize its AI-driven solutions.
What sets XTM AI SmartContext apart is the comprehensive GPT integration, built on XTM’s core AI principles and enhanced by several unique features. The integration includes text generation based on fuzzy matches, secure support for Microsoft Azure, and optimized prompts that operate behind the scenes. These were fine-tuned on extensive datasets in multiple languages to ensure GPT provides the most accurate and contextually appropriate translations. This combination delivers a distinctive and robust solution set to stand out in the market.
XTM AI SmartContext builds on its suite of proprietary AI features that are already saving users thousands of hours. One such feature is the AI-powered quality checks introduced in XTM Cloud 13.3. This feature, currently in closed beta, safeguards brand image by ensuring high-quality and inclusive localized content. It automatically identifies offensive or discriminatory language, flags non-inclusive terms, and assesses the quality of each translation segment based on grammar, typos, appropriateness, and accuracy. These capabilities help enterprises mitigate risk and protect their brand image across global markets. With XTM Cloud 13.7, this feature now provides more accurate scores, better handling of subtle changes impacting meaning, and higher precision in translation quality assessments.
To find out more about XTM AI Smart Context, join XTM’s upcoming webinar on Large Language Models.
Other Key Enhancements in XTM Cloud 13.7
- Redesigned Workflow Editor: The redesigned workflow editor empowers project managers to quickly find critical information and monitor project progress efficiently. They will now be able to spot issues without endless scrolling, identify tasks in specific statuses, and use simple shortcuts to save valuable time.
- Compare MS Word Files via REST API: This new feature enables the comparison of two Word target files at any point during a project workflow via REST API, enhancing regulatory compliance and simple and easy sign-offs.
- Terminology Management: Enhanced support for handling homonyms with different concepts by assigning unique IDs, improving accuracy and consistency.
- Expanded Language Support: Support for over 300 new languages, ensuring broad applicability and usability.
- User Experience Enhancements: Save project filters as favorites, and rename or delete them easily, improving overall workflow efficiency.
- REST API Enhancements: Modify editing steps in the workflow via REST API, offering more flexibility and control.
For more information about XTM Cloud 13.7 and XTM International’s translation platform, please visit xtm.cloud.
About XTM International:
XTM International empowers enterprises to expand into global markets faster by streamlining and fully automating localization processes through its suite of solutions: XTM Cloud, XTRF, and Rigi. The combination of these tools provides a fully integrated and complete translation platform that helps companies reach their global customers more quickly and effectively while boosting their bottom line. Powered by cutting-edge AI technology and supporting over 220 languages and more than 40 out-of-the-box integrations, XTM’s translation platform delivers the future of localization to more than 25,000 unique active users worldwide.
