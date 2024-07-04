Submit Release
Over 150 Toyota Mirai Owners File Individual Lawsuits for Systemic Failures

Ingber Law Group sues Toyota over Mirai disasters: false promises, fueling chaos, and maintenance nightmares. Toyota spends $160k to delay justice.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ingber Law Group Takes on Toyota

In a bold move to hold Toyota accountable, Ingber Law Group, led by Jason Ingber, is representing over 150 Toyota Mirai owners in individual lawsuits against Toyota Motor Corporation. These lawsuits expose the significant challenges faced by Mirai owners, including broken promises, infrastructure failures, and maintenance nightmares.

Toyota Mirai owners are alleging that the vehicle falls dramatically short of the advertised 400+ mile range, barely reaching 280 miles under normal driving conditions. Even more troubling, hydrogen fueling stations are frequently out of service, forcing desperate owners to embark on long, frustrating journeys to find operational pumps. These pumps often get stuck, further complicating the refueling process and leaving owners stranded and helpless. This has led to severe inconvenience and substantial additional costs.

Despite Toyota's assurances of affordable hydrogen fuel, prices have skyrocketed, doubling from initial estimates and making it more expensive to fuel the Mirai than conventional gasoline vehicles. Additionally, owners have reported a host of mechanical and electronic issues, including sudden power loss, alarming fuel cell system warnings, and problematic rear suspension noises.

Adding to the frustration, Toyota would rather spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to delay resolution, with initial fees to initiate the lawsuits already exceeding $160,000. In a related effort, Ingber Law Group has also filed an identical case against Hyundai for their Nexo, highlighting similar issues.

Jason Ingber
Ingber Law Group
+1 310-270-0089
ji@jasoningber.com
Do you drive a hydrogen car by Toyota?

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Law, Technology


