Inside Fort Lauderdale’s Luxury Home Market: Seasoned Developers Reveal The Top Features High-End Buyers Crave

Industry experts share their clients’ expectations for Fort Lauderdale’s most-anticipated luxury developments

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The luxury property market in South Florida is buzzing with anticipation as several major developments near completion. From Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach to Waldorf Astoria Pompano Beach, the respective developers of these properties are promising unparalleled luxury, but are they meeting the evolving desires of affluent homeowners?

Buyers are expressing a strong preference for homes equipped with cutting-edge features that enhance comfort and convenience. A strategic blend of high-tech upgrades and elevated classics are essential to create a genuine luxury living experience. Homeowners are craving the ease and security that comes from smart home technology, while showing a preference for time-honored materials like hardwood and marble.

According to Mahesh Desai, Fort Lauderdale-based developer and luxury condo owner at Auberge Beach Residences & Spa, "True luxury goes well beyond surface level. It’s established within the foundation of a home. Of course, the property should look elegant and stylish, but its materials and features also need to provide the ease and quality that are associated with luxury products. My team and I always strive to create residences that exceed buyer expectations. That means upgrading properties with the latest technologies, whether it’s an intuitive home assistant, energy-efficient appliances, or engineered hardwood flooring.”

Research compiled from Florida’s top real estate firms, including The Real Estate Collection and Jills Zeder group, state the top 10 features luxury home buyers are looking for are as follows:

• Energy Efficiency: In alignment with growing market demands for sustainable homes, energy efficient features reduce environmental impact.

• Green Community Features: The desire for eco-friendly living extends beyond individual properties through sustainable landscaping and construction materials.

• Climate & Flood Resilience: Florida residents want to ensure durability and safety in hurricane-prone areas with elevated structures.

• Smart Home Technology: Buyers are seeking convenience and safety through automated systems for lighting, climate, and security.

• Private Residence Clubs: Those who are looking for a secondary or vacation home in Florida want luxurious accommodation options without full ownership.

• Health & Wellness Amenities: Holistic lifestyle enhancements are offered with spa-like bathrooms, fitness centers, and wellness rooms.

• Home Offices & Gyms: Remote work and home-based fitness routines are facilitated with dedicated functional spaces.

• Elevated Outdoor Living Spaces: Buyers want to make the most of Florida’s sun-soaked climate with outdoor kitchens, patios, and pools.

• State-of-the-Art Kitchens: High-end appliances and premium finishes cater to gourmet cooking and seamless entertaining.

• Built-In Leisure Spaces: Residents crave in-home entertainment with dedicated spaces for relaxation and recreation, such as home cinemas.

Beyond technological advancements, there is a growing demand for expansive open floor plans that promote fluidity and connectivity within living spaces. Homes designed with outdoor kitchens and saltwater pools, alongside luxurious indoor amenities like spa-like owner's suites with walk-in closets and outdoor access, are proving irresistible to prospective buyers seeking both comfort and style. Luxury residences are also expected to adapt to modern lifestyle needs as industries and markets continue to shift. The rise of remote work and wellness trends has made dedicated home offices and private gyms coveted features in high-end homes. Buyers are looking for thoughtfully designed spaces that facilitate productivity, with ergonomic furniture and high-speed internet connectivity in home offices, as well as fully equipped gyms that allow for comprehensive fitness routines without leaving the comfort of their residences.

Currently under development by The Related Group and Dezer Development, Rosewood Residences is attracting attention with its promise of "a residential offering that channels the ease of resort living and high-touch service.” Further up the coast, the Waldorf Astoria Pompano Beach Residences, developed by Merrimac Ventures and Hilton, is poised to set a new “standard for world-class oceanfront luxury” as the first stand-alone Waldorf Astoria residence.

The properties will offer buyers plenty of external amenities, such as private wellness centers and on-site dining concepts, but will the condos themselves provide an equally lavish experience?

“Consistency is key when it comes to developing a luxury property,” explains Desai. “My team and I are able to ensure consistency by sticking with trusted suppliers. There are big tech names that home buyers are instantly familiar with when it comes to smart home technology, but we need to do our due diligence with foundational materials like stone and hardwood. For example, we only work with European Flooring of Fort Lauderdale so that our quality remains high across the board. Their Legno Bastone hardwood is engineered with a marine-grade core for total climate resistance, which is a feature that luxury homeowners really appreciate in South Florida. Not only does it look beautiful, it goes the extra mile in terms of durability and longevity by not letting any moisture seep through the wood and cause damage.”

Both properties share that their residences will include designer Sub Zero & Wolf appliance packages and natural stone countertops, but currently lack further details on other structural features. As the completion of each respective property nears, Fort Lauderdale’s luxury home buyers and seasoned developers will be keeping their eyes out for updates on property features.

“I’ve worked with a fair share of clients who end up having to do upgrades or renovations to their luxury properties because their expectations aren’t being met down the road,” shares Desai. “They love the floor plan or the aesthetic, but certain features aren’t up to par with others. That’s why I’m strict about the products and vendors I work with. It will be interesting to see which vendors these prestigious property groups will select.”

As Fort Lauderdale's luxury real estate market evolves, the tastes of high-end buyers will continue to shape the foundation of new properties. Developers have the opportunity to exceed expectations by placing an emphasis on energy efficiency, smart home technology, and robust structural features.